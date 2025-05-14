Anthony Kim reacts to PGA Tour rival’s ‘insane Kardashian reference’ on Quail Hollow

Anthony Kim, the former PGA Tour star, recently reacted to a fellow golfer's comparison of the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow to the Kardashians. Kim recently returned to professional golf via LIV Golf. Meanwhile, Golf.com first shared a quote from Hunter Mahan on X. It reads:

"I guess I would say Quail Hollow is like a Kardashian. It's very modern, beautiful, and well-kept. But it lacks a soul or character. Hunter Mahan."

Now, Anthony Kim responded with sarcasm. An X post shared on May 14, Anthony Kim wrote:

"Shoutout @HunterMahan 4 the analogy even thou disagree w ur assessment of @PGAChampionship golf course quail hollow it was an insane Kardashian reference😂 I was not familiar w ru game sir🫡"

Kim made his first cut over a decade at the Asian tour international series in Qatar, finishing T37. After which he climbed more than 2000 spots in the official world golf rankings. Added to that, Anthony Kim recently had a tough LIV Golf finish.

Anthony Kim embraces growth after tough LIV Golf Korea finish

Anthony Kim's comeback trail continued earlier this month as he teed it up at LIV Golf Korea, from May 2-4. Participating in his recent event since returning to professional golf, the 38-year-old finished in a 54-player field after three over-par rounds.

Across three days at the challenging layout, Kim carded rounds of 79, 74, and 74 for a total score of 227. He hit double bogeys on the 9th and a triple on the 18th, totaling 79 in the first round. In the second round, he shot birdies on the 4th, 5th, and 7th holes, while round three featured four birdies offset by four bogeys and a double. Here's Anthony Kim's third round at the LIV Golf Korea in detail:

Hole 1 (par 4) - 5

Hole 2 (par 4) - 6

Hole 3 (par 5) - 5

Hole 4 (par 4) - 3

Hole 5 (par 3) - 2

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 5) - 4

Hole 8 (par 3) - 3

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 5

Hole 11 (par 4) - 5

Hole 12 (par 4) - 5

Hole 13 (par 3) - 3

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 5) - 5

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 2

Hole 18 (par 5) - 5

In addition, Kim recently reshared a powerful quote originally shared by the recovery community page, sober motivation:

"If you don’t think people can change, talk to somebody in recovery and have them tell you their life story.”

Kim added his own words beneath the quote, writing:

"Start 2day 1% better"

Once a rising star on the PGA Tour, Kim's career was derailed by injury and personal battles. After his 2012 Achilles injury, he stepped away from the golf world for over a decade. He also grappled with addiction and mental health issues during that period. Additionally, Kim has won the 2008 Wachovia Championship, the AT&T National, and the 2010 Shell Houston Open.

Rinal Chavda is a golf writer. Having an educational background in English literature she loves to craft engaging content. As Lydia Ko is her favorite, she gives a unique edge to her articles while writing. You can find her writing poems or reading novels when she's not working.