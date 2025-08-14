Anthony Kim slams Abby Phillip for her "racebaiting victim agenda" while becoming a 'fan' of $18M-worth media personality

Anthony Kim's recent X post directed towards Abby Phillip has stirred some reactions online. The 2025 LIV Golf wildcard has slammed CNN's 'NewsNight' host over her comments during a debate with a popular media personality, Jillian Michaels.

Phillip was discussing Donald Trump's review of Smithsonian Exhibits with Jillian Michaels and other panelists on CNN. Michaels, a $18 million worth media icon (as reported by Celebrity Net Worth), engaged in a heated exchange with Phillip over her views and ideas on the issue.

Anthony Kim reposted a video of a part of the exchange between Phillip, Michaels, and other panelists. While announcing that he just became a fan of Jillian Michaels for her stance on this topic, Kim called out Phillip. The caption of his X post read:

"Just became @JillianMichaels fan. @abbydphillip is supposed to B unbiased but she can’t help but interrupt any1 that doesn’t align w her racebaiting victim agenda but interrupts @ScottJenningsKY & others constantly."

Take a look at Anthony Kim's post on X right here:

Screenshot from Kim's post on X on Phillip and Michaels / @AnthonyKim_Golf on X

Michaels was sharing her opinion on the Smithsonian Exhibits and defended a strong narrative against the President of the United States, Donald Trump.

Needless to say, this is not the first time Kim has shared his firm opinion about various social issues on social media. Apart from golf, Anthony Kim's statements and views regarding politics have often brought the golfer into the spotlight.

The golfer has also clarified his stance and sided with U.S. President Donald Trump over multiple issues. After Trump took on the esteemed chair of the Oval Office, Anthony Kim celebrated the event by sharing images of MAGA hats on social media. On August 1, 2025, he also celebrated Trump's trade deal with the Republic of Korea.

Apart from Kim's criticism directed towards the CNN host regarding her allegedly biased attitude, he also ended up slamming the news media some weeks ago.

Anthony Kim slams media following their reported take on President Donald Trump's political statement

The 40-year-old golfer recently threw a strong jab at the press following the latest conflicts regarding one of the speeches by U.S. President Donald Trump. The golfer emphasized the shift of focus from the severe floods across North Carolina and Texas and the death toll in Central Texas.

Via a post on his X account, Anthony Kim criticized the media for dissecting Trump's ideas and allegedly 'race-baiting'. While sharing an old image of MAKGA hats, he wrote:

"Wild how quickly the corrupt media moves on from tragedies like the floods in Texas North Carolina & multiple other places where many people died but rather dissect every word from a statement by our president @realDonaldTrump to create division w racebaiting & other nonsense."

Kim has regularly shared his political views on social media since his comeback to professional golf after a 12-year hiatus. Apart from political matters, his interests span across other sports like the NBA and the WNBA.

