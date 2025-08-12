"I developed psychosis" - Anthony Kim reveals what his "rock bottom" looked like

Anthony Kim made a massive return to golf after being out for over a decade. The golfer suffered from a series of serious injuries that prevented him from continuing to play the game, causing him emotional anguish and hardships. Kim took a significant step in February 2024 when he joined LIV and ended his 12-year-long break. In a recent interview, he discussed the hiatus and his lowest point during it.As mentioned earlier, Kim found it difficult to leave the game, but due to the injuries, he was forced to do so. This even caused him to acquire certain mental issues, which the golfer revealed in an interview with LIV Golf. Kim recalled these things in a regular interview on the course.Anthony Kim even revealed how he was diagnosed with psychosis, a mental state in which someone has difficulties discerning between what is real and what is not. The golfer explained that this was the lowest point of his 12-year absence. He explained,&quot;I don't know where to start. I developed a lot of things where I had to go to mental health professionals. You know, I developed psychosis. A lot of things that, you know, I used to be the guy that would look at people and say, Wow, I'll never be like that. I will never get that low.&quot;The golfer added,&quot;I will never make those decisions. And I was that guy. Yeah. So coming to terms with that has been tough, but I'm on the other side now, and getting to watch my daughter grow up is enough reason to not make those decisions anymore.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSince 2024, Anthony Kim has made significant improvements on the course and in his personal life. He has been working hard for his daughter because he wants to set a good example for her. While discussing his difficulties during the sabbatical, the golfer also mentioned how his mother initially assisted him in stepping back into the world.Anthony Kim reveals how his mother played a big role in his comebackGolf: LIV Golf Greenbrier - Source: ImagnWhile discussing his hiatus, Anthony Kim disclosed that he underwent many surgeries in a short period of time. He stated that the lowest point was when he underwent six surgeries in only two-and-a-half-years. At this critical moment, his mother played a significant role in helping him make a comeback.Kim said his mother taught him that no one cared about someone's struggles unless they overcame them. The golfer explained,&quot;And, you know, I'm not one of those people that, that something bad happens, I'm crying about it. So a lot of the public didn't know what I was going through. And my mom always told me, nobody cares what your problems are. You just got to get through it. And unfortunately, I made some poor decisions on top of being injured and some bad breaks, and it is what it is.&quot;Talking about Kim's performance in the 2025 season, he has been improving with his game, and this season he even has a top 30 finish that came at LIV Golf Miami.