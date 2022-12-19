Antoine Rozner wins Mauritius Open title: Leaderboard and prize money explored 

Antoine Rozner won the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open title on Sunday. The French golfer claimed his third DP World Tour title by finishing a 67 in the final round at the Mont Choisy Le Golf in Grand Baie, Mauritius.

The Frenchman took a runaway lead from his competitors, including runner-up Alfredo Garcia-Heredia. Rozner scored a 19-under 269 total to win by five shots at the Mauritius Open. The golfer’s 19-under total was repetitive of the score he posted in the DP World Tour event three years ago. However, he lost the title then in a play-off.

Following the win, Rozner described it as "unbelievable." Speaking to the media at the Mauritius Open, the Frenchman said:

"It's a tough game. We practise so hard all year long and a win is a win, and I'm so glad I got this done. It's so hard to win, so I'm just so happy… I didn't know anything about the scores, I didn't want to have a look. I knew I was in the lead. I knew if I kept playing like this there was going to be no issue at the end but it was so hard."

Meanwhile, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia finished in solo second place in the Mauritius Open. The Spanish golfer beat Julien Brun to earn a huge paycheck. The Spaniard split the two French golfers with a 12-under total.

2022 AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open prize money payouts

The 2022 AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open had a prize purse of $1.6 million. Antoine Rozner bagged the winner’s share of $180,200 for the win. He also earned 8.6 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win.

Second-placed Alfredo Garcia-Heredia took home $116,600 for his efforts, while Julien Brun settled for a $66,780 paycheck.

Here are the complete prize money payouts for the Mauritius Open:

1 - Antoine Rozner - $180,200

2 - Alfredo Garcia-Heredia - $116,600

3 - Julien Brun - $66,780

T4 - Simon Forsström - $45,015

T4 - Jeong Weon Ko - $45,015

T4 - Dylan Mostert - $45,015

T7 - Oliver Bekker - $29,150

T7 - Ricardo Gouveia - $29,150

T9 - Niklas Nørgaard Møller - $22,472

T9 - Jayden Schaper - $22,472

T11 - Pierre Pineau - $18,267

T11 - Brandon Stone - $18,267

T11 - Sami Välimäki - $18,267

T14 - Julien Guerrier - $15,582

T14 - Gary Hurley - $15,582

T14 - Matthew Southgate - $15,582

T17 - Alejandro Cañizares - $13,992

T17 - Pedro Figueiredo - $13,992

19 - Marcel Siem - $13,144

T20 - Christoffer Bring - $12,164

T20 - Louis De Jager - $12,164

T20 - Ross Mcgowan - $12,164

T20 - Marco Penge - $12,164

T24 - Jens Dantorp - $11,024

T24 - Bryce Easton - $11,024

T24 - Jens Fahrbring - $11,024

T27 - Oihan Guillamoundeguy - $9,752

T27 - Craig Howie - $9,752

T27 - Nathan Kimsey - $9,752

T27 - Alexander Knappe - $9,752

T27 - Anthony Michael - $9,752

T32 - Sean Bradley - $7,889

T32 - Dan Erickson - $7,889

T32 - Stephen Ferreira - $7,889

T32 - Jeremy Freiburghaus - $7,889

T32 - Matthieu Pavon - $7,889

T32 - Jc Ritchie - $7,889

T32 - Ian Snyman - $7,889

39 - Todd Clements - $6,890

T40 - Ugo Coussaud - $6,254

T40 - Casey Jarvis - $6,254

T40 - Tom Mckibbin - $6,254

T40 - Jaco Prinsloo - $6,254

T40 - Henric Sturehed - $6,254

T45 - Christiaan Burke - $5,300

T45 - Keenan Davidse - $5,300

T45 - David Ravetto - $5,300

T45 - Gary Stal - $5,300

T49 - Thomas Bjørn - $4,149

T49 - Manuel Elvira - $4,149

T49 - Niklas Lemke - $4,149

T49 - Joël Stalter - $4,149

T49 - Santiago Tarrio - $4,149

T49 - Keagan Thomas - $4,149

T49 - Danie Van Niekerk - $4,149

T56 - Nikhil Rama - $3,445

T56 - Albert Venter - $3,445

T58 - Thomas Aiken - $3,021

T58 - Bradley Bawden - $3,021

T58 - Dylan Naidoo - $3,021

T58 - Lyle Rowe - $3,021

T58 - Richard Sterne - $3,021

T58 - Martin Vorster - $3,021

T64 - Pieter Moolman - $2,597

T64 - Neil Schietekat - $2,597

T66 - Laurie Canter - $2,385

T66 - Ruan Korb - $2,385

68 - Thomas Detry - $2,226

69 - Martin Rohwer - $2,120

Following a successful Mauritius Open outing, the DP World Tour will travel to Abu Dhabi in January for the Golf Abu Dhabi Golf Championship.

