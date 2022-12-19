Create

Antoine Rozner wins Mauritius Open title: Leaderboard and prize money explored 

By Vishnu Mohan
Modified Dec 19, 2022 03:54 PM IST
AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open - Day Four
AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open - Day Four (Image via Getty)

Antoine Rozner won the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open title on Sunday. The French golfer claimed his third DP World Tour title by finishing a 67 in the final round at the Mont Choisy Le Golf in Grand Baie, Mauritius.

The Frenchman took a runaway lead from his competitors, including runner-up Alfredo Garcia-Heredia. Rozner scored a 19-under 269 total to win by five shots at the Mauritius Open. The golfer’s 19-under total was repetitive of the score he posted in the DP World Tour event three years ago. However, he lost the title then in a play-off.

A third win on the DP World Tour for @AntoineRozner 🏆🇫🇷#AfrAsiaBankMauritiusOpen https://t.co/C6AsSYVg9g

Following the win, Rozner described it as "unbelievable." Speaking to the media at the Mauritius Open, the Frenchman said:

"It's a tough game. We practise so hard all year long and a win is a win, and I'm so glad I got this done. It's so hard to win, so I'm just so happy… I didn't know anything about the scores, I didn't want to have a look. I knew I was in the lead. I knew if I kept playing like this there was going to be no issue at the end but it was so hard."

Meanwhile, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia finished in solo second place in the Mauritius Open. The Spanish golfer beat Julien Brun to earn a huge paycheck. The Spaniard split the two French golfers with a 12-under total.

2022 AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open prize money payouts

The 2022 AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open had a prize purse of $1.6 million. Antoine Rozner bagged the winner’s share of $180,200 for the win. He also earned 8.6 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win.

Second-placed Alfredo Garcia-Heredia took home $116,600 for his efforts, while Julien Brun settled for a $66,780 paycheck.

How it finished in Mauritius 📈

Here are the complete prize money payouts for the Mauritius Open:

  • 1 - Antoine Rozner - $180,200
  • 2 - Alfredo Garcia-Heredia - $116,600
  • 3 - Julien Brun - $66,780
  • T4 - Simon Forsström - $45,015
  • T4 - Jeong Weon Ko - $45,015
  • T4 - Dylan Mostert - $45,015
  • T7 - Oliver Bekker - $29,150
  • T7 - Ricardo Gouveia - $29,150
  • T9 - Niklas Nørgaard Møller - $22,472
  • T9 - Jayden Schaper - $22,472
  • T11 - Pierre Pineau - $18,267
  • T11 - Brandon Stone - $18,267
  • T11 - Sami Välimäki - $18,267
  • T14 - Julien Guerrier - $15,582
  • T14 - Gary Hurley - $15,582
  • T14 - Matthew Southgate - $15,582
  • T17 - Alejandro Cañizares - $13,992
  • T17 - Pedro Figueiredo - $13,992
  • 19 - Marcel Siem - $13,144
  • T20 - Christoffer Bring - $12,164
  • T20 - Louis De Jager - $12,164
  • T20 - Ross Mcgowan - $12,164
  • T20 - Marco Penge - $12,164
  • T24 - Jens Dantorp - $11,024
  • T24 - Bryce Easton - $11,024
  • T24 - Jens Fahrbring - $11,024
  • T27 - Oihan Guillamoundeguy - $9,752
  • T27 - Craig Howie - $9,752
  • T27 - Nathan Kimsey - $9,752
  • T27 - Alexander Knappe - $9,752
  • T27 - Anthony Michael - $9,752
  • T32 - Sean Bradley - $7,889
  • T32 - Dan Erickson - $7,889
  • T32 - Stephen Ferreira - $7,889
  • T32 - Jeremy Freiburghaus - $7,889
  • T32 - Matthieu Pavon - $7,889
  • T32 - Jc Ritchie - $7,889
  • T32 - Ian Snyman - $7,889
  • 39 - Todd Clements - $6,890
  • T40 - Ugo Coussaud - $6,254
  • T40 - Casey Jarvis - $6,254
  • T40 - Tom Mckibbin - $6,254
  • T40 - Jaco Prinsloo - $6,254
  • T40 - Henric Sturehed - $6,254
  • T45 - Christiaan Burke - $5,300
  • T45 - Keenan Davidse - $5,300
  • T45 - David Ravetto - $5,300
  • T45 - Gary Stal - $5,300
  • T49 - Thomas Bjørn - $4,149
  • T49 - Manuel Elvira - $4,149
  • T49 - Niklas Lemke - $4,149
  • T49 - Joël Stalter - $4,149
  • T49 - Santiago Tarrio - $4,149
  • T49 - Keagan Thomas - $4,149
  • T49 - Danie Van Niekerk - $4,149
  • T56 - Nikhil Rama - $3,445
  • T56 - Albert Venter - $3,445
  • T58 - Thomas Aiken - $3,021
  • T58 - Bradley Bawden - $3,021
  • T58 - Dylan Naidoo - $3,021
  • T58 - Lyle Rowe - $3,021
  • T58 - Richard Sterne - $3,021
  • T58 - Martin Vorster - $3,021
  • T64 - Pieter Moolman - $2,597
  • T64 - Neil Schietekat - $2,597
  • T66 - Laurie Canter - $2,385
  • T66 - Ruan Korb - $2,385
  • 68 - Thomas Detry - $2,226
  • 69 - Martin Rohwer - $2,120

Following a successful Mauritius Open outing, the DP World Tour will travel to Abu Dhabi in January for the Golf Abu Dhabi Golf Championship.

Quick Links

Edited by Sabine Algur
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...