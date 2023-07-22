“Anyone ever seen the two of them together?” – Fans craze over The Open leader Brian Harman’s resemblance with Aussie Cricketer Ricky Ponting

Brian Harman became the talk of the town after taking the lead in the 2023 Open Championship after the second round. The American golfer shot two rounds of 67-65 to keep his five-stroke lead in the major.

He shot a bogey-free round on Friday, carding four consecutive birdies and an eagle on the 18th hole to finish with a 65 and sit atop the table.

The American golfer continues to create headlines with his impressive performance at the major, as well as his similarity to famous Australian cricketer Ricky Ponting. Fans and sports enthusiasts took to social media to comment on how much the two of them look alike.

One user wrote:

"Has anyone ever seen Brian Harman and Ricky Ponting in the same room??"

"wow ! Is Brian Harman ….. Ricky Ponting in disguise ?. Has anyone ever seen the two of them together ?? From Jan," another jotted.

Jan Hruska @janhruska72 @BBC_Golf wow ! Is Brian Harman ….. Ricky Ponting in disguise ?. Has anyone ever seen the two of them together ?? From Jan.

"Is it just me or were Brian Harman and Ricky Ponting separated at birth?"

"Brian Harman looks more like Ricky Ponting than Ricky Ponting."

Here are some more fans reactions:

Chris Logan @Logiebear68 @Brisbane1West @TheOpen Brian Harman is Ricky Ponting's doppleganger imo

Jack Mendel ✍️ @Mendelpol Loving the Brian Harman Ricky Ponting jokes. Never heard of Harman before as I am not a golf fan at all... but my god, spitting image!

russmales @russmales1 @SkySportsGolf Is Brian Harman and Ricky Ponting the same guy ..Look like brothers to me ???

The Open Championship is nearing its conclusion, with the final round set for Sunday, July 23 at the prestigious Royal Liverpool Golf Club in England.

Is Brian Harman related to Ricky Ponting?

Brian Harman hails from the United States, while Ricky Ponting was born and raised in Australia.

Ponting is a well-known cricketer, while Harman is a world-class golfer. The only thing they have in common is their facial appearance. However, they are not related.

Brian Harman's early life and career

Brian Harman (Image via Getty)

Born on January 19, 1987, Brian Harman was raised in Georgia, USA. He attended the University of Georgia, where he played golf for the college team and won the 2005 NCAA Preview championship.

Harman had an outstanding amateur career. He won the 2003 US Junior Amatuer and 2005 Player Amatuer before turning pro in 2009. He also played in the winning team of the 2005 and 2009 Walker Cup and the 2007 Palmer Cup.

After turning professional in 2009, Harman mostly played on the EGolf Professional and finished in the top 10 11 times in his first 14 starts. He has won four professional events in his career including the 2010 Manor Classic, the 2014 John Deere Classic, the 2017 Wells Fargo Championship and the 2018 QBE Shootout.

Harman is seeking to end his five-year winless streak at the 2023 Open Championship which is underway at the Royal Liverpool from July 20 to July 23.

Ricky Ponting's early life and career

Ricky Ponting (Image via Getty)

Ricky Ponting is considererd by some to be one of the greatest batsmen of all time. He was born on December 19, 1970, in Launceston, Tasmania, Australia.

Ponting was introduced to cricket by his father Graeme and uncle Greg Campbell. He began his junior career with the Mowbray Under-13s and made his first-class debut for Tasmania in 1992.

Ponting began his international career after being selected for the Australian One-Day International team in a match against South Africa in 1995, and later that year he played for the national team in a test match against Sri Lanka. He is Australia's leading run-scorer in Test and ODI cricket. Ponting also has the third highest number of international centuries scored in all formats.

It is worth noting that Ponting was a member of Australia's World Cup-winning teams in 1999 against England, 2003 against South Africa, and 2007 against the West Indies.