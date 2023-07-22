When will Brian Harman resume play at The Open Championship 2023? Major leader's Saturday tee times explored

American golfer Brian Harman topped the leaderboard of the 2023 Open Championship adter the completion of the second round on Friday, July 21. He stunned the golf universe with a blistering performance in the major event.

Harman played a bogey-free round, making three birdies and an eagle to top the leaderboard of the 151st Open on Friday. He sank four consecutive birdies on the front nine holes and an eagle on the last hole of the second day to wrap up with a score of 65. He is leading the tournament with five strokes over Tommy Fleetwood, the open-round leader.

The American golfer made five birdies in the opening round on Thursday, along with a bogey to score 67. He currently sits at a score of 10-under par 132, leading the tournament after the first two days.

Brian Harman will resume his game on Saturday, July 22, at 10:30 am ET along with the English golfer Tommy Fleetwood. They will start their game on the first hole of the Royal Liverpool Golf Course.

Robert MacIntryre will take the first shot of the third round at 3:55 am ET alongside American golfer Rickie Fowler followed by Adam Scott and Scottie Scheffler, who will resume the play at 4:05 am ET.

Brian Harman's performance at the 2023 Open Championship

Brian Harman had an incredible start to the 2023 Open Championship. He started his game with two back-to-back birdies on the fifth and sixth holes. He made three birdies on the front nine holes and added two more birdies on the back nine to wrap up with a score of 67 on Thursday, July 20.

He played a bogey-free round on Friday to finish with a total of 10-under par 132. Harman is leading the scoreboard of the 2023 Open Championship followed by Tommy Fleetwood, who slipped down one position after the second round on Friday.

It was a moving day for Sepp Straka, Jason Day, and Min Woo Lee. Straka jumped in 29 positions to settle at third place, while Day moved up 43 positions to secure fourth place with Min Woo Lee and Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma.

Here is the leaderboard of the 2023 Open Championship Round 2:

1 Brian Harman -10

2 Tommy Fleetwood -5

3 Sepp Straka -4

T4 Min Woo Lee -3

T4 Shubhankar Sharma -3

T4 Jason Day -3

T7 Adrian Otaegui -2

T7 Emiliano Grillo -2

T7 Jordan Spieth -2

T7 Cameron Young -2

T11 Matthew Southgate -1

T11 Thriston Lawrence -1

T11 Rory McIlroy -1

T11 Max Homa -1

T11 Guido Migliozzi -1

T11 Michael Stewart -1

T11 Matthew Jordan -1

T11 Stewart Cink -1

T11 Henrik Stenson -1

T11 Wyndham Clark -1

T11 Nicolai Hojgaard -1

T11 Antoine Rozner -1

T11 Richard Bland -1

T11 Laurie Canter -1

T25 Alexander Bjork E

T25 Tom Kim E

T25 Viktor Hovland E

T25 Hideki Matsuyama E

T25 Marcel Siem E

T30 Alex Noren +1

T30 Abraham Ancer +1

T30 Thomas Detry +1

T30 Oliver Wilson +1

T30 Byeong Hun An +1

T30 Adrian Meronk +1

T30 Thomas Pieters +1

T30 Joost Luiten +1

T30 Jordan Smith +1

T39 Alex Fitzpatrick +2

T39 Zack Fischer +2

T39 Brendon Todd +2

T39 Romain Langasque +2

T39 Gary Woodland +2

T39 Christiaan Bezuidenhout +2

T39 Corey Conners +2

T39 Zach Johnson +2

T39 Sungjae Im +2

T39 Jon Rahm +2

T39 Tyrrell Hatton +2

T39 Brandon Robinson Thompson +2

T39 Hurly Long +2

T39 Rikuya Hoshino +2

T39 Patrick Reed +2

T39 Louis Oosthuizen +2

T39 JT Poston +2

T39 Kurt Kitayama +2

T39 Matt Fitzpatrick +2

T39 Cameron Smith +2

T39 Xander Schauffele +2

T39 Bryson DeChambeau +2

T39 Sami Välimäki +2

T62 Danny Willett +3

T62 David Lingmerth +3

T62 Richie Ramsay +3

T62 Ryan Fox +3

T62 Victor Perez +3

T62 Christo Lamprecht (a) +3

T62 Andrew Putnam +3

T62 Scott Stallings +3

T62 Padraig Harrington +3

T62 Patrick Cantlay +3

T62 Brooks Koepka +3

T62 Scottie Scheffler +3

T62 Adam Scott +3

T62 Rickie Fowler +3

T62 Robert MacIntyre +3