"Anything to get a tax break" - Fans troll Tiger Woods after reports of him dating Vanessa Trump come to light

Golf legend Tiger Woods is reportedly in a relationship with Vanessa Trump, and fans have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to react to the reports. Some fans have jokingly trolled Woods, saying that he is only in it for a tax break.

American professional golfer Tiger Woods won the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year award in 1996. He turned pro and joined the LPGA Tour that same year. Woods went on to secure 82 PGA Tour wins and 15 Major Championship victories. He also has 41 European Tour wins and was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2022.

Recently, there have been reports of Tiger Woods dating Vanessa Trump, who is the wife of US President Donald Trump's son Donald Trump Jr., and several fans reacted to the same, with one claiming that the 49-year-old wanted to get a "tax break".

“Anything to get a tax break,” the fan said.

Another fan stated that this was the reason why Vanessa Trump's son was hanging out with Tiger Woods at the Genesis Invitational.

“Explains why Kai was hanging out with Tiger at the Genesis,” the fan said.

Here are some other fan reactions regarding Woods' reported relationship with Vanessa Trump.

“The 🐐 has a type, that’s for sure,” a fan said.

“The man definitely has a type, think that’s indisputable,” another fan commented.

“Cool 👍. Let them live their lives 👍👍” a fan said.

“Atta boy. Power couple,” another user said.

According to the Daily Mail, Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump have been together for several months now. The two have been spotted in several events together, including the Genesis Invitational and multiple TGL games, and also live in close proximity to each other in Palm Beach, Florida.

Vanessa Trump is an actress and former model who married Donald Trump Jr in 2005 and got divorced in 2018 after having five children.

Jay Monahan expresses sadness at news of Tiger Woods’ injury

Tiger Woods recently announced that he had ruptured his left Achilles while training at home and had to visit the hospital to undergo a minimally invasive surgery. He took to Instagram to share the news, saying that the surgery was successful and he is expected to make a full recovery.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan revealed that he was disappointed to hear the news. He also praised Woods for being a great leader and having a good understanding of competitive golf.

“I was really sad to hear that... He has been absolutely incredible as it relates to the leadership role he's played... There's nobody that understands the fabric of the game and the fabric of this organization and the fabric of competitive golf more so than Tiger Woods," Monahan said. (Via PGA Tour Radio)

Tiger Woods was last seen in action at The Open, which took place in July 2024, missing the cut.

