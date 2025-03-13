Activists vandalize Donald Trump's second European golf course in less than two weeks

President Donald Trump's golf course in Ireland was vandalized on Wednesday, becoming his second European golf course to be vandalized in recent weeks.

Police in Ireland also known as Gardaí are investigating who vandalized Trump International Golf Links in Doonbeg, County Clare, Ireland. The vandalism took place shortly after Trump hosted Taoiseach (the Irish Prime Minister) Micheál Martin at the White House on Wednesday.

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) reported that the damage at the Doonbeg golf course included graffiti, related to the conflict between Israel and Palestine, which intensified in the wake of the October 7 attack in 2023 in Southern Israel by Hamas.

The graffiti was reportedly in opposition to Trump's policy in regards to his support for Israel.

Trump and Ireland's Micheál Martin on Wednesday (via Getty)

Trump bought the property in 2014.

The attack on Trump's Doonbeg golf property is the second of its kind after his golf course in Scotland was vandalized a few days ago, which was also bought in 2014.

The iconic Turnberry golf course, which is now Trump Turnberry, was vandalized by pro-Palestinian protestors as well. One of the buildings on the course was reportedly spray-painted, but the damage at Turnberry also included the actual course.

According to the BBC, the words "Gaza is not for sale" appeared across one of the greens in spray paint. It might be in response to Trump's recently announced plan for the United States to take ownership over and rebuild the Gaza Strip.

The history of Trump's Doonbeg and Turnberry golf courses

The iconic "Duel in the Sun" at the 1977 Open Championship (via Getty)

The two golf courses purchased by the Trump Organization in 2014 are filled with a rich history in golf lore.

Trump's course in Doonbeg was formerly Doonbeg Golf Club and was opened in 2002. Designed by Greg Norman, the course sits on the illustrious Irish coast.

Trump Turnberry in Scotland, prior to his ownership, was host to some of the most iconic moments in the history of golf. The course hosted four Open Championships with the last one being in 2009.

In 2009, 59-year-old Tom Watson nearly won his sixth Open Championship. Watson lost in a playoff to Stewart Cink. Watson headed into the 18th hole needing a par but made a bogey and headed into a four-hole playoff with Cink.

The course was host to one of the great duels in golf history in 1977, which saw Watson outduel Jack Nicklaus to win his second of five Open Championships.

Dubbed "The Duel in the Sun," the two headed into the final round tied at seven under par, three strokes ahead of the field. On Sunday, Watson shot a five-under-par 65, besting Nicklaus' 66 by one shot. The two were tied through 16 holes, with Watson making birdie on the final two.

It is widely regarded as one of the greatest Open Championships ever played.

