“Are you still timing?”: Bryson DeChambeau snaps back at fan timing him in the US Open

Professional golfer Bryson DeChambeau is no stranger to controversy. From his alleged feud with Brooks Koepka to his move to LIV Golf, DeChambeau has often found himself in the spotlight. At the 2023 US Open, another incident occurred as a fan attempted to heckle DeChambeau by timing him on the tee box. In this article, we delve into the details of the incident, DeChambeau's response, and its implications for the golfer's performance and future endeavors.

The heckling incident and Bryson DeChambeau's perfect response

During the US Open, a fan decided to target Bryson DeChambeau by attempting to time his shots on the tee box. The heckling tactic was aimed at highlighting DeChambeau's reputation as a slower player on the tour. However, DeChambeau quickly shut down the heckler with his sharp retort, saying, "Are you still timing? Cause they just walked off the green buddy... You're still timing? Ok thank you."

DeChambeau's response showcased his wit and ability to handle adversity on the course. By pointing out that the golfers had already completed their shots, he dismissed the heckler's attempt to distract him. The exchange demonstrated DeChambeau's ability to maintain his focus and composure in the face of unwanted attention.

DeChambeau's performance in the US Open

Despite the heckling incident, Bryson DeChambeau continued to deliver a strong performance throughout the US Open. He entered the tournament as the 2020 US Open champion and had the potential to secure his second title. After three rounds at the Los Angeles Country Club, DeChambeau positioned himself within the top eight contenders. He showcased his skill and consistency on the challenging course.

Unfortunately, Bryson DeChambeau faced a setback on the final day of the tournament. He posted his worst round, carding a 4-over 74, which resulted in a 1-over par finish for the tournament. While this may have been disappointing for DeChambeau, it still earned him a respectable top-20 finish.

Future challenges and ambitions

Looking ahead, Bryson DeChambeau aims to bounce back from his performance at the US Open and set his sights on future golfing milestones. The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club is just around the corner. The Open Championship will present DeChambeau with an opportunity to pursue his second major title. As he prepares for this prestigious tournament, DeChambeau will need to remain focused and maintain his competitive edge.

However, DeChambeau faces additional challenges beyond his performance on the course. His affiliation with LIV Golf, and the PGA Tour's recent partnership with the Saudi's PIF, have raised concerns about his eligibility to represent the United States in the Ryder Cup. DeChambeau's hope is to overcome these obstacles and continue to compete for his country in this revered international competition.

Bryson DeChambeau's response to a heckling fan during the US Open showcased his ability to remain composed and focused in the face of distractions. While the incident briefly caught attention, it did not hinder DeChambeau's overall performance in the tournament.

As he looks ahead to future challenges, including The Open Championship and the Ryder Cup, DeChambeau will need to channel his determination and skill to achieve his goals. Whether he is timing his shots or facing controversy, DeChambeau's unwavering focus and resilience make him a formidable force in the world of golf.

