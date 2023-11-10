“Ask the headmaster if they can go to the toilet!” – Lee Westwood takes a jibe at DP World Tour as new memo advise players against being at LIV events

DP World Tour recently released a memo requesting its players to seek permission before they compete at the LIV Golf Promotional events. The Saudi circuit is holding a promotional event as the regular season draws to a close. This event serves as a qualification competition for their upcoming season.

The DP World Tour does, however, establish rules for players who wish to participate in these competitions.

Flushing It shared the news about the memo on its X account (formerly Twitter) with a caption, saying:

"The DP World Tour has sent a memo to players advising them that they need a release to play on the LIV promotions event and the decision will be down to the CEO, Keith Pelley with the deadline being today."

Recently, LIV golfer, Lee Westwood took a hilarious jibe at the DP World Tour as they released a memo. Westwood took the comments section of the post to write:

"At some point they’re going to have to ask the headmaster if they can go to the toilet."

Fans were also quick enough to share their reactions. One user commented:

"So not for nothing, but freedom of player movement is likely a chief cause of the demise of the European tour's stature. Requiring players to fulfill robust minimums keeps the tour strong. You're going to have to address the tradeoffs at some point."

"Does LIV allow their players to not play in their event so a player can play on another tour during the same week? Of course not, so save that hypocrisy bullshit for another time," wrote another fan.

DP World Tour and PGA Tour have been against the LIV Golf since its inception. However, they have unexpectedly joined hands with the series earlier this year. Nonetheless, before the contract could be finalized, the U.S. government began investigating the deal. They are yet to deliver their decision and a possible announcement is expected by the end of this year.

Before the announcement of the merger, DP World Tour imposed fines on the players, who defected them to join LIV Golf earlier this year. However, instead of paying the fine, players resigned from the Tour membership.

PGA Tour, on the other hand, banned the LIV Golf players from competing in their events.

Lee Westwood's performance on the LIV Golf in 2023

Lee Westwood played well this year, but he could not finish in the Top 24 of the LIV Golf standings. With a total of seven points, he finished in 45th place in the standings.

Westwood started the season by finishing 41 in the Mayakoba event followed by 43rd at the Tucson and 20th at Orlando. He did not have a single top-10 finish this year.

Here are the results of all the tournaments Lee Westwood played on the LIV Golf in 2023:

Mayakoba: 41

Tucson: 43

Orlando: 20

Adelaide: 36

Singapore: 39

Tulsa: 49

Andalucía: 28

London: 38

Greenbrier: 19

Bedminster: 48

Chicago: 43

Jeddah: 17

Having turned pro in 1993, Lee Westwood has won 44 professional tournaments in his career, including 25 European Tour events. He resigned from his DP World Tour membership earlier this year.