Auburn University golfer makes his way to the PGA Tour after a T4 finish at the NCAA Championship

The PGA Tour University Accelerated and PGA Tour University Ranking programs provide exceptional opportunities for amateur golfers. Collegiate players can ensure their place in the PGA through these programs, and recently, one sophomore golfer did just that by becoming the third golfer to get PGA status.

A sophomore collegiate golfer who plays the game well and has strong rankings before their senior year may be eligible for a tour status. They must perform well and get 20 points (points are awarded based on performance). The NCAA Championship recently concluded, and while Michael La Sasso of Ole Miss won the title, Jackson Koivun has become the talk of the town.

Koivun has always been a superb player on the course, and he just proved his potential by earning a PGA Tour card. Before the tournament, it was evident that if Koivun finished in the top ten, he would secure his card. However, the sophomore golfer performed even better, finishing the competition tied for fourth place. With this, he becomes the third amateur golfer to compete on the Tour.

The X page named NUCLR Golf also informed followers of this with a tweet that stated:

"🚨🪪⛳️ #UPDATE — Auburn sophomore Jackson Koivun has secured his PGA TOUR card after finishing T4 at the NCAA Championship. Koivin earned his card through the PGA Tour U Accelerated program, becoming just the 3rd player to get a card this way. He will defer membership until ‘26."

At the end of the tournament, Jackson Koivun had a total score of six under par. After the event, he expressed his thoughts in an interview where he said (via Golf Monthly):

"It feels good to go out and earn it by playing some golf, and what better place to do it than when you're surrounded by all your friends and teammates at the national championship. I love Auburn, and I think college golf is in such a good spot right now. I feel like it's going to continually prepare me for the Tour.”

Aside from Koivun, amateur World No. 3 David Ford also received a Tour card.

The PGA Tour appreciates Jackson Koivun for his qualification scenario

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - First Round - Source: Imagn

Jackson Koivun's qualifications have received a lot of attention, and the PGA even praised him on Instagram. The Tour's official Instagram feed shared a photo of Koivun with the hashtag #Tourbound. In the caption, they also expressed their delight at having such a good golfer on board.

The caption for this post read:

"A top-10 for 20 points and a spot on the PGA🙌Jackson Koivun becomes the third player to earn a @pgatour card through PGA TOUR U Accelerated!"

Along with this, the Tour's page shared a lot of posts about Koivun's journey from a young kid to a professional golfer.

