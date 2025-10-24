Augusta National Chairman reveals no one being ‘particularly happy’ at the Ryder Cup

Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley has addressed the controversy surrounding the crowd behavior at this year’s Ryder Cup admitting that “no one was particularly happy” with how things played out at Bethpage Black. R&amp;A chief executive Mark Darbon shared the same sentiment saying it was a moment that fell short of golf’s traditional values.Both Ridley and Darbon spoke during a press conference at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in Dubai on Wednesday.&quot;I don't think that anyone was particularly happy with what happened this year. I think it just reminds us, as custodians of the game, the responsibility that we have to perpetuate its underlying values,” Ridley said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRidley noted that what separates golf from other sports is its etiquette and sense of fairness something Augusta National remains determined to uphold.&quot;I think hopefully that this is something we're going to focus on more, because I think that's part of what makes golf special is that it is a different sort of set of rules, if you will,” he continued.&quot;And so it's something I think we need to work on and it's something I think I hope everyone involved with the game will reflect on, so we continue to perpetuate the great things got game of golf. &quot;Mark Darbon, who became the R&amp;A’s chief executive earlier this year, agreed that the incident was a reminder of why values matter as much as passion in golf.&quot;I think first and foremost, you want and need passion. But I think one of the things that defines golf...there's real strength in the values of the game,” Darbon said.&quot;And so we as leaders within the sport need to perpetuate and exemplify and role model and showcase those values, because without them, it will become much harder to grow this game.”The Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black was one of the most intense in recent memory, but the fan behavior became a major talking point overshadowing Europe’s 15–13 victory over Team USA. The PGA of America later faced backlash for its response to the situation, with President Don Rea criticized for his initial remarks before CEO Derek Sprague issued an apology.Several voices joined the conversation about Ryder Cup havocThe Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black ended in controversy as fan behavior drew sharp criticism from players and officials. In the days after the event several golfers spoke about the hostile atmosphere and how it crossed the line from passion to disrespect.Rory McIlroy faced heavy heckling from American fans during play. Security was tightened, with about 20 police officers, some on bicycles, placed near the 10th tee to control the crowd.The situation escalated during Saturday’s fourballs when McIlroy’s wife, Erica, had beer thrown at her. The European team was angered by the incident, while Tyrrell Hatton and Matt Fitzpatrick also said they were targets of abusive comments from the galleries.After Europe’s win, McIlroy called what happened “unacceptable” and said such behavior should not be part of the Ryder Cup.“Golf should be held to a higher standard than what was seen out there this week,” McIlroy said after the victory. “ It teaches etiquette, respect, and how to play by the rules. Sometimes this week we didn’t see that.”Eight-time major winner and former Ryder Cup captain Tom Watson also commented on the behavior, offering an apology on behalf of American fans.“I’d like to congratulate Ryder Cup Europe on their victory. Your team play the first few days was sensational,” Watson wrote. “More importantly, I’d like to apologize for the rude and mean-spirited behavior from our American crowd at Bethpage. As a former player, captain, and as an American, I am ashamed of what happened.”The incidents sparked wider discussion across golf about how to balance passion with respect. With the next Ryder Cup scheduled for Adare Manor in 2027, players and officials hope to see a better example of sportsmanship and fan conduct.