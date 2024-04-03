Augusta National Women's Amateur 2024 field, schedule, and more revealed

The 2024 Augusta National Women's Amateur Tournament is all set to be held from April 3 to 6 at the Augusta National Golf Club. In what is known to be one of the most competitive women's amateur tournaments of the year, some of the best players will be teeing it up on the course.

72 golfers will be a part of the field, of which only the top 30 and ties will make the cut and go through into the weekend. The tournament will be held over three rounds, with 54 holes of stroke play.

Following is the schedule and the television coverage for the 2024 Augusta National Women's Amateur Tournament (all times ET):

Round 1 - Wednesday, April 3 - Champions Golf Retreat

Start time: 7:45 a.m.

TV: 1:30-3:30 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo

Round 2 - Thursday, April 4 - Champions Golf Retreat

Start time: 7:45 a.m.

TV: 1:30-3:30 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo

Round 3 - Saturday, April 6 - Augusta National

Start time: 7:40 a.m.

TV: 12-3 p.m. on NBC, fubo

Swedish golfer and Amateur World No. 1 Ingrid Lindblad will lead the roster. After finishing T3 in 2021 and T2 in 2022, LSU collegiate golfer Lindblad will hope to take the win this year.

Full Field for Augusta National Women's Amateur 2024

The 2024 Augusta National Women's Amateur 2024 will feature 36 American and 36 international golfers.

Following is the full field for the tournament:

Yuna Araki Kajsa Arwefjall Amari Avery Carla Bernat Escuder Hailey Borja Helen Briem Phoebe Brinker Zoe Antoinette Campos Jensen Castle Leigh Chien Gianna Clemente Hailee Cooper Hannah Darling Anna Davis Sadie Englemann Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio Maisie Filler Francesca Fiorellini Laney Frye Eila Galitsky Megha Ganne Melanie Green Charlotte Heath Rachel Heck Maddison Hinson-Tolchard Chiara Horder Saori Iijima Lauren Kim Jasmine Koo Rachel Kuehn Andrea Lignell Ingrid Lindblad Julia Lopez Ramirez Carolina Lopez-Chacarra Coto Caitlyn Macnab Rianne Malixi Maria Jose Marin Paula Martin Sampedro Emma McMyler Ashley Menne Emilia Migliaccio Doran Anna Morgan Hinano Muguruma Kokoro Nakamura Lauryn Nguyen Farah O’Keefe Meja Ortengren Annabelle Pancake Ashleigh Park Catherine Park Jennie Park Avani Prashanth Andrea Revuelta Kiara Romero Louise Rydqvist Amanda Sambach Megan Schofill Mamika Shinchi Bailey Shoemaker Latanna Stone Nora Sundberg Asterisk Talley Rocio Tejedo Sayaka Teraoka Mirabel Ting Casey Weidenfeld Yana Wilson Lottie Woad Chun-Wei Wu Kelly Xu Suzuna Yokoyama Rin Yoshida.

The champion of the Augusta National Women's Amateur will receive an invitation to participate in all four Majors for the 2024 LPGA season, along with entry into other eligible tournaments.