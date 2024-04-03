  • home icon
  Augusta National Women's Amateur 2024 field, schedule, and more revealed

By Saivee Phatak
Modified Apr 03, 2024 16:52 GMT
The Masters - Round One
Augusta National Women's Amateur (Image via Getty)

The 2024 Augusta National Women's Amateur Tournament is all set to be held from April 3 to 6 at the Augusta National Golf Club. In what is known to be one of the most competitive women's amateur tournaments of the year, some of the best players will be teeing it up on the course.

72 golfers will be a part of the field, of which only the top 30 and ties will make the cut and go through into the weekend. The tournament will be held over three rounds, with 54 holes of stroke play.

Following is the schedule and the television coverage for the 2024 Augusta National Women's Amateur Tournament (all times ET):

Round 1 - Wednesday, April 3 - Champions Golf Retreat

  • Start time: 7:45 a.m.
  • TV: 1:30-3:30 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo

Round 2 - Thursday, April 4 - Champions Golf Retreat

  • Start time: 7:45 a.m.
  • TV: 1:30-3:30 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo

Round 3 - Saturday, April 6 - Augusta National

  • Start time: 7:40 a.m.
  • TV: 12-3 p.m. on NBC, fubo

Swedish golfer and Amateur World No. 1 Ingrid Lindblad will lead the roster. After finishing T3 in 2021 and T2 in 2022, LSU collegiate golfer Lindblad will hope to take the win this year.

Full Field for Augusta National Women's Amateur 2024

The 2024 Augusta National Women's Amateur 2024 will feature 36 American and 36 international golfers.

Following is the full field for the tournament:

  1. Yuna Araki
  2. Kajsa Arwefjall
  3. Amari Avery
  4. Carla Bernat Escuder
  5. Hailey Borja
  6. Helen Briem
  7. Phoebe Brinker
  8. Zoe Antoinette Campos
  9. Jensen Castle
  10. Leigh Chien
  11. Gianna Clemente
  12. Hailee Cooper
  13. Hannah Darling
  14. Anna Davis
  15. Sadie Englemann
  16. Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio
  17. Maisie Filler
  18. Francesca Fiorellini
  19. Laney Frye
  20. Eila Galitsky
  21. Megha Ganne
  22. Melanie Green
  23. Charlotte Heath
  24. Rachel Heck
  25. Maddison Hinson-Tolchard
  26. Chiara Horder
  27. Saori Iijima
  28. Lauren Kim
  29. Jasmine Koo
  30. Rachel Kuehn
  31. Andrea Lignell
  32. Ingrid Lindblad
  33. Julia Lopez Ramirez
  34. Carolina Lopez-Chacarra Coto
  35. Caitlyn Macnab
  36. Rianne Malixi
  37. Maria Jose Marin
  38. Paula Martin Sampedro
  39. Emma McMyler
  40. Ashley Menne
  41. Emilia Migliaccio Doran
  42. Anna Morgan
  43. Hinano Muguruma
  44. Kokoro Nakamura
  45. Lauryn Nguyen
  46. Farah O’Keefe
  47. Meja Ortengren
  48. Annabelle Pancake
  49. Ashleigh Park
  50. Catherine Park
  51. Jennie Park
  52. Avani Prashanth
  53. Andrea Revuelta
  54. Kiara Romero
  55. Louise Rydqvist
  56. Amanda Sambach
  57. Megan Schofill
  58. Mamika Shinchi
  59. Bailey Shoemaker
  60. Latanna Stone
  61. Nora Sundberg
  62. Asterisk Talley
  63. Rocio Tejedo
  64. Sayaka Teraoka
  65. Mirabel Ting
  66. Casey Weidenfeld
  67. Yana Wilson
  68. Lottie Woad
  69. Chun-Wei Wu
  70. Kelly Xu
  71. Suzuna Yokoyama
  72. Rin Yoshida.

The champion of the Augusta National Women's Amateur will receive an invitation to participate in all four Majors for the 2024 LPGA season, along with entry into other eligible tournaments.

