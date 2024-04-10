Augusta weather for Masters 2024: Forecast for all days explored

The 2024 edition of Masters is scheduled to take place this week at the historic Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta, Georgia from Thursday, April 11, to Sunday, April 14. The Masters is among the most significant events in a golf calendar and the first major of the season.

With top players gearing up to compete at Augusta National Golf Course, the weather forecast becomes pivotal for both fans and players. According to AccuWeather, the Augusta weather during Masters will see a variety of weather conditions. There will be sunny skies, showers, thunderstorms, and everything in between.

In the opening round, the weather forecast presents a high probability of showers and thunderstorms in the morning and afternoon. There will be a heavy cloud cover throughout the day.

On the second day of Masters, the weather is predicted with cloudy skies and high humidity throughout the day. The weather will get better from the third round as the day brings sunny skies favorable for the competition. The cloud cover is forecast to increase as the day goes on.

The final round of the 2024 Masters is optimistic for players as the weather will remain consistent after the third day. Players will keep a keen eye on the skies as the competition goes on as Augusta's weather can be as challenging as the course itself.

Augusta weather report for Masters 2024

Here is a weather report for the 2024 edition of Masters:

Thursday, Round 1 (April 11)

Morning

Temperature: 72°F

Weather: Showers and a heavy thunderstorm; mostly cloudy and windy

Wind: SSE 32 km/h

Wind Gusts: 63 km/h

Humidity: 82%

Probability of Precipitation: 84%

Cloud Cover: 95%

Visibility: 8 km

Afternoon:

Temperature: 79°F

Weather: Showers and a heavy thunderstorm; mostly cloudy and windy

Wind: SW 32 km/h

Wind Gusts: 61 km/h

Humidity: 69%

POP: 82%

Cloud Cover: 89%

Visibility: 8 km

Evening:

Temperature: 61°F

Weather: Mostly cloudy and breezy

Wind: W 22 km/h

Wind Gusts: 54 km/h

Humidity: 62%

POP: 25%

Cloud Cover: 84%

Visibility: 10 km

Overnight:

Temperature: 55°F

Weather: Mostly cloudy and breezy

Wind: WSW 24 km/h

Wind Gusts: 50 km/h

Humidity: 68%

POP: 14%

Cloud Cover: 72%

Visibility: 10 km

Friday, Round 2 (April 12)

Morning:

Temperature: 68°F

Weather: Mostly sunny and windy

Wind: WSW 33 km/h

Wind Gusts: 61 km/h

Humidity: 50%

POP: 1%

Cloud Cover: 23%

Afternoon:

Temperature: 73°F

Weather: Mostly sunny and windy

Wind: W 32 km/h

Wind Gusts: 61 km/h

Humidity: 26%

POP: 1%

Cloud Cover: 8%

Evening:

Temperature: 59°F

Weather: Clear

Wind: W 15 km/h

Wind Gusts: 46 km/h

Humidity: 37%

POP: 0%

Cloud Cover: 0%

Overnight:

Temperature: 52°F

Weather: Clear

Wind: W 13 km/h

Wind Gusts: 46 km/h

Humidity: 54%

POP: 0%

Cloud Cover: 0%

Saturday, Round 3 (April 13)

Morning:

Temperature: 73°F

Weather: Sunny and pleasant

Wind: W 9 km/h

Wind Gusts: 26 km/h

Humidity: 41%

POP: 0%

Cloud Cover: 0%

Afternoon

Temperature: 79°F

Weather: Sunny and pleasant

Wind: W 11 km/h

Wind Gusts: 26 km/h

Humidity: 24%

POP: 0%

Cloud Cover: 0%

Evening:

Temperature: 63°F

Weather: Clear

Wind: W 7 km/h

Wind Gusts: 13 km/h

Humidity: 43%

POP: 4%

Cloud Cover: 0%

Overnight:

Temperature: 55°F

Weather: Clear

Wind: WNW 7 km/h

Wind Gusts: 17 km/h

Humidity: 69%

POP: 8%

Cloud Cover: 0%

Sunday, Round 4 (April 14)

Morning:

Temperature: 79°F

Weather: Mostly sunny and warm

Wind: WSW 11 km/h

Wind Gusts: 19 km/h

Humidity: 54%

POP: 10%

Cloud Cover: 5%

Afternoon:

Temperature: 86°F

Weather: Mostly sunny and warm

Wind: SW 15 km/h

Wind Gusts: 30 km/h

Humidity: 30%

POP: 12%

Cloud Cover: 15%

Evening:

Temperature: 68°F

Weather: Mainly clear

Wind: SW 11 km/h

Wind Gusts: 20 km/h

Humidity: 49%

POP: 11%

Cloud Cover: 21%

Overnight:

Temperature: 59°F

Weather: Mainly clear

Wind: WSW 11 km/h

Wind Gusts: 19 km/h

Humidity: 67%

POP: 11%

Cloud Cover: 20%