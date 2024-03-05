Austin Eckroat opens up about winning the 2024 Cognizant Classic - “I just kept the game simple"

Austin Eckroat shared insights into his recent victory at the 2024 Cognizant Classic. In the recently concluded PGA Tour event, Eckroat emerged victorious by three strokes over Erik Van Rooyen and Min Woo Lee.

Securing his first PGA Tour event win, Eckroat shot a remarkable 67 in the final round with five birdies and one bogey at the PGA National's Champions Golf Course. During the winner's press conference, he opened up about his performance and discussed the difficulties he faced during the tournament.

Speaking about his performance and victory, the 25-year-old golfer said:

"I drove the golf ball really well and I hit the irons really well. So from Tee to Green, I was able to stay out of trouble. And I think that's the hard part about this golf course is, there's so much trouble you're bound to make a double, you're bound to hit a ball in the water and have a disaster on a hole.

"But I avoided that all week. And really outside of that, it's not like I was just going out and making six birdies in a row, it was just very simple birding every once in a while it was. I just kept the game simple."

Having turned pro in 2021, the Cognizant Classic marks Eckroat's first PGA Tour win. He secured a runner-up position at last year's AT&T Byron Nelson. Speaking about his Tour victory, Eckroat said:

"It for sure lives up to the first win. You can't really visualize what it be you mess around whenever you're kid on the putting green having putts to win PGA tour events and win The Masters and stuff like that.

"But coming in today I've been in this situation before at the Byron Nelson to where I had a lead and I didn't really know what to expect (or) what the feeling would be. I knew finishing second was heartbreaking but I'm not really sure. I still don't think I'm sure how I feel yet. I'm I know I'm excited that's it."

With the victory, Austin Eckroat earned $1.6 million in prize money and 500 FedEx Cup points. Van Rooyen and Woo Lee settled in a tie for second place at the Cognizant Classic followed by Cameron Young, Jake Knapp, Shane Lowry, K.H. Lee, and David Skinns, respectively. Keith Mitchell finished in a tie for ninth place with Billy Horschel, Peter Malnati, Alex Noran and Martin Laird.

All about Austin Eckroat's professional career

Eckroat began his professional journey in 2021 on the Korn Ferry Tour. Competing with limited status in 2022, he faced challenges and missed the cut in two tournaments.

His breakthrough came when he finished second at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship 2022, earning him his PGA Tour card. During the last season on the PGA Tour, he achieved his best result at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, coming in second place.

Eckroat's first professional victory came at the 2024 Cognizant Classic. Besides regular PGA Tour events, he also played in the US Open last year, finishing in a tie for tenth place. He still aims to make his debut in the other three Majors.