“Awkward. As usual” – Fans react to Brooks Koepka and Smash GC teammates’ ‘we’re pro golfers’ trend video 

Fans on social media have reacted to Smash GC's new promotional video, "We're Pro Golfers," featuring all four team members: Brooks Koepka, Talor Gooch, Jason Kokrak, and Graeme McDowell.

LIV Golf has recently uploaded an intriguing video of Smash GC in which all four golfers spoke about the usual habits of professional golfers. Koepka began the video by stating that he was a professional golfer and enjoyed hearing about the occasion when he broke 100.

LIV Golf posted the video on its X account with the caption, "We're pro golfers."

Fans expressed their dissatisfaction with the video in the comments area. One user wrote that the clip was embarrassing. The fan commented:

"Awkward. As usual."

Another fan commented about the players' performance in the video and wrote they were professional amateurs at acting.

"And def pro-armatures in acting," wrote another fan.

Yet someone took a jibe at the golfers and wrote:

"If this is growing the game. Please stop growing the game. This is the worst thing on the internet today."

One fan slammed them, saying they were a handful of professional golfers who had decided to play non-competitive golf. The fans jotted:

"Pro golfers who decided to play non-competitive golf , fair enough."

Here are more fan reactions:

Smash GC's performance in 2023

Last year, Brooks Koepka, Matt Wolff, Jason Kokrak and Chase Koepka played for the Smash GC. However, the team did not perform well in the LIV Golf series and was at number eight in the season-ending standings.

They struggled with their performance throughout the season. Although Brooks Koepka played well, the overall score for the team was disappointing.

They started off the second season of LIV Golf by playing at the Mayakoba event, where they finished in ninth place. They settled for 10th place at the next Tuscon event before recording the best finish of the season at the Orlando event, where they were second on the leaderboard.

Next, the team headed to compete at the Adelaide event and finished sixth on the leaderboard. They finished in fifth position at the Singapore and Tulsa events.

Smash GC was placed last on the leaderboard at the DC event. They struggled with their game throughout the fall season. Smash was 11th at the London event, ninth at the Greenbrier, 11th at the Bedminster and 10th at the Chicago event. They finished seventh at the Jeddah tournament.

Smash GC has witnessed a significant change in their roster for the upcoming season and are hoping to improve their ranking in 2024. Only two of the previous year's players—Koepka and Kokrak—will compete for the Smash GC in 2024.

The next LIV Golf season is scheduled to start in February with their season-opening Mayakoba event.