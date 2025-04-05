“B**lshit”: Insiders throw sharp jab at Scott O’Neil claiming 2.5M viewership on LIV Golf Riyadh

LIV Golf held its 2025 season opener in Riyadh, and although it was an exciting event, there has been some debate about the viewership numbers. LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil recently claimed that the event at Riyadh pulled in 2.5 million viewers, and golf insiders Andy Johnson and Brendan Porath reacted to his claims, saying it was untrue.
LIV Golf was founded in 2021 and is backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. After it was founded, several top golfers from the PGA Tour joined the league and as a result, were banned from competing in the tour. However, despite the pushback it received, LIV continued to hold regular tournaments and is now in its fourth season.
In an episode of The Shotgun Start podcast, co-hosts Johnson and Porath discussed O’Neil's viewership claims.
“They have significant audiences...O’Neil did push back on the worldwide number for Riyadh, he said it was 2.5 million not whatever it was, 12 whatever,” Porath said. [37:09 onwards]
“Oh really, they got 2.5 million and they had 12 in the biggest media market...They moved earth, mountains, they lit the course to broadcast in the U.S. for the U.S. viewers and 12,000 people watched it. But 2.3 million watched it worldwide? B**lshit!” Johnson replied.
Although O’Neil claimed that the number of worldwide viewers for LIV Golf Riyadh was 2.5 million, data from Nielsen U.S. suggests that only about 12,000 watched the opening round, and about 54,000 watched the final round.
Following Riyadh, LIV held more tournaments in Adelaide, Hong Kong, and Singapore. LIV Golf Miami is currently ongoing at the Trump National Doral Golf Course.
“We’re quite okay with that”: LIV Golf CEO addresses viewership numbers from Singapore
The fourth LIV Golf tournament was held in Singapore from March 14 - 16 and the event drew in an average of 34,000 viewers. Scott O’Neil recently addressed the viewership numbers, saying that they may have been low due to the different time zones and locations in which their viewers are located.
“So our first 4 events we were in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, then we went over to Adelaide, Australia, then Hong Kong, and now we're in Singapore. So for those of you who've spent time in New York, you might know that some of our events are played at 3 in the morning. And so it might not register on traditional rating scales as you might register a US sports league. And we're quite ok with that," O’Neil said. (Via Irish Star)
LIV Golf Adelaide recorded some of the highest viewership numbers LIV has seen this year. Per Golf Digest, the event recorded 1.85 million viewers across Seven’s Sports broadcast channels throughout the tournament.