"Back to reality!" - Fans react to Michael Block's forgettable round 1 at the Charles Schwab Challenge 2023

Michael Block rose to prominence after his miraculous run at the 2023 PGA Championship. He finished in 15th place at the event before joining the star-studded field of the Charles Schwab Challenge. Block started with the tee-off on Thursday, May 25, but finished up in 120th place.

He started with three consecutive bogeys on the first three holes before carding a birdie on the fourth and then again making a bogey.

Michael Block sank seven bogeys, two birdies, and three double bogeys to record one of his worst performances with a score of 81. He was busy with interviews and popped up on multiple podcasts and shows prior to the start of the tournament, which sadly ruined his playing in Texas.

During the game, when Block was playing with a score of +5, Nuclear Golf posted about his performance, saying:

"After Michael Block gave numerous interviews and made comments yesterday suggesting he would be among the worlds best with a tee ball like Rory’s, he currently sits +5 through 14. The Block Party is on hold for now."

His performance shocked the fans, and they blamed the PGA Tour for numerous interviews, while some claimed that he was back to reality. Michael Block did not have an impressive record on the tour prior to the PGA Championship. In fact, the major event can be labeled as his best finish so far.

People jumped into the comments section of Nuclear Golf's post to share their opinion and wrote:

"Back to reality! He had a amazing dream weekend last week!! I'm pumped for him and obviously he is back to reality. Golf is really hard!!"

Ernie Light @ErndoLight @NUCLRGOLF Back to reality! He had a amazing dream weekend last week!! I'm pumped for him and obviously he is back to reality. Golf is really hard!! @NUCLRGOLF Back to reality! He had a amazing dream weekend last week!! I'm pumped for him and obviously he is back to reality. Golf is really hard!!

"Stress took over….Hope tomorrow will be better!!!"

"He looks past his prime."

"Its getting way worse"

Michael Block has competed in 25 tournaments, making the cut in only five. After the major event, he got emotional while talking with CBS and said:

"I'm living the dream. I'm making sure that I enjoy this moment. I've learned that after my 46 years of life that it's not going to get better than this. There's no way. No chance in hell. So I'm going to enjoy this, and thank you."

With a score of +11, it would be difficult for Block to make the cut and play in the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Who leads the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge?

At the conclusion of the first round, Harry Hall registered a three-stroke lead in the tournament. He played a bogey-free round with eight birdies to wrap up with a score of 62.

Hall started the game with a birdie on the first hole and soon carded another one. He sank five birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine to score 8-under par 62.

Harris English settled in second place with a score of -5, followed by Andrew Putnam, who tied up with Tom Hoge, Robby Shelton, and Adam Schenk in third place.

Emiliano Grillo scored 67 in the inaugural round to finish in seventh place alongside Ben Griffin, Dylan Frittelli, Si Woo Kim, Bill Horschel, Sam Burns, David Lipsky, Byeong Hun An, Max Homa, Ryan Fox, Austin Smotherland, Michael Kim, and Scottie Scheffler.

Poll : 0 votes