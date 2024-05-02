“Bargain”; “Who buys this stuff at that price” – Fans react to Tiger Woods’ Sun Day Red selling a logo ball marker for $50

Fans have reacted to the high price range of Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red limited edition ball marker. The luxury collection ball marker comes with a price of $50, which some fans believe is a bit too high.

Woods officially launched his Sun Day Red brand on Wednesday, May 1, in collaboration with his equipment brand TaylorMade. His brand includes a variety of ranges, from clothing to accessories along with other golf equipment.

Flushing It shared news about Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red limited ball marker's rates on its X (formerly Twitter) account, with the caption saying:

"Tiger Woods' new brand “Sun Day Red” is selling a logo ball marker for $50 and it’s [currently] out of stock."

Fans in the comments section spoke about the price of the marker. One fan called it a 'bargain', perhaps with sarcastic undertones, while others took jibes at the supposedly high price.

"Bargain," commented a fan.

"Who buys this stuff at that price," wrote a fan.

"$50 for a ball marker..What does this thing cure cancer?" wrote another fan.

"The ones at my local cost $4," commented another user.

Woods cut ties with his long-term apparel brand, Nike, earlier this year. Soon after the split, he started his own brand, Sun Day Red.

The brand was announced in February, and Woods has given glimpses of the collection in the last few tournaments he played on the PGA Tour. It was available for sale to the public on May 1.

What is the price range of Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red?

Tiger Woods' new brand, Sun Day Red, offers clothing at a very high price range. Its ball marker costs 2 1/2 times more than the market's product price.

The Tiger Camo Polos of Sun Day Red is priced at $175, while the Dynam Woven Shorts are priced at $135. The 3D Knit Lightweight hoodies are the highlight clothing items of his collection, priced at $200, while other polos are around $175. The Dynam Slim Pant costs $165, while the Tour leather gloves are $45.

Sun Day Red is an exclusive collection that includes gym wear, clothing, and accessories. The polos vary from $70 to $170, while bottom wear is priced at $135 to $165. Golf caps are priced at $40 to $50.

Tiger Woods will next compete at the PGA Championship, scheduled to take place later this month. He will once again be donning Sun Day Red apparel. Woods even shared a glimpse of his outfit for the PGA Championship on Wednesday, May 1, with the brand's launch.