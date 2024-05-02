Tiger Woods hopes to “ruin his Sun Day Red logo” for a unique reason

Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red brand released its first batch of products at midnight on Wednesday, May 1. The event was heavily promoted in the golf world, with appearances by Woods on "The Tonight Show" and "Today," both on the NBC network.

Naturally, all the details associated with the brand and its logo were explained by Tiger Woods on both shows. Nevertheless, the 15-time major champion did not miss the opportunity to make it clear that he has the greatest intentions of “ruining the logo.”

"The logo is a tiger," Woods explained, "there is some representation of what I have done in my career. If you look at the stripes, tehere's 15 stripes. As you [Carson Daly, host of the Today show] said earlier, I've won 15 major championships. My goal is to ruin the logo. The trademark is this and my job is to ruin it."

As Tiger Woods himself explained, the Sun Day Red logo represents a tiger made up of 15 stripes representing Woods' 15 career major victories. With the allusion to “ruining the logo,” Woods made it clear that he has no plans to stop contending at the highest level of professional golf, at least for the time being.

Sun Day Red is the result of Tiger Woods and one of his current major sponsors, TaylorMade, working together. The brand came about after Woods after Nike ended a 26-year sponsorship relationship.

The brand was launched in February during activities leading up to The Genesis Invitational, but the products went on sale just this May 1. The first batch sold out in a matter of hours, and the items have already migrated to eBay, with prices several times their purchase value.

What else did Tiger Woods talk about while promoting Sun Day Red?

One topic that was present in both Tiger Woods' interview on The Tonight Show and the Today Show was the reason why the 15-time major champion wears red on Sundays.

In both shows, Woods said that he uses this color because of his mother's recommendations. According to Woods, when he was a junior, his mother recommended he wear red during competitions because red is his “power color” since he was born under the sign of Capricorn.

Woods explained that he won several junior tournaments wearing red, and did not have the same results when he wore blue. For this reason, he decided to return to red and has used it ever since.

"Mamma is always right," Woods concluded the topic.

Woods discussed several topics, including his competitive schedule for the coming months, his relationship with his children, Scottie Scheffler's current hot streak and his experience playing the most recent edition of the Masters, among others.