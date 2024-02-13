Watch: Tiger Woods arrives at Genesis Invitational sporting his new apparel brand Sun Day Red

Tiger Woods is all set to make his 2024 season debut at the Genesis Invitational on February 15. His brand new apparel line Sun Day Red will also be making its debut alongside him this weekend.

After his three-decade-long partnership with Nike came to an end, Tiger Woods decided to build his own apparel brand. Woods decided to extend his partnership with TaylorMade, and make his own iconic 'red shirt', for which he is well known.

Woods arrived at the Riviera Golf Club, and was seen sporting his new line of clothing a few times. Most recently, he was seen wearing a black hoodie and walking, presumably ready to go warm up for the tournament.

Sun Day Red will replace Nike's TW as Woods' official clothing brand. Sun Day Red features a logo of a tiger leaping. The name of course, embodies the red shirt Tiger Woods became known for wearing during the final rounds of tournaments.

According to Sky Sports, the tiger logo has 15 stripes, showing off his 15 Major wins in his career. Woods will be seen wearing his brand at the 2024 Genesis Invitational.

Tiger Woods opens up about new apparel brand, Sun Day Red - "It will embody a love of playing and competing"

Tiger Woods' departure from Nike certainly came as a shock to the golf world. Woods has embodied the Nike brand ever since he was an up-and-coming golfer. However, Woods has taken this opportunity to create a brand that he loves.

He spoke about the importance that apparel and footwear has played in making him perform better while on course. The Sun Day Red is the ultimate embodiment of what Woods finds best while playing golf.

Speaking about his brand, Woods said via Sky Sports:

"Sun Day Red will embody a love of playing and competing, and we are for people that share those values, whether it's on the course, or in life. We will be anchored to putting the athlete first in the product decisions we make."

Woods' debut at the 2024 Genesis Invitational is much awaited. His first tournament of the year will be alongside some of the best in the world, including Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy.