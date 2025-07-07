Beau Hossler claimed the rain made John Deere Classic ‘easier’ - “It's probably a wash”

Rain played a major role in the John Deere Classic 2025. The weather conditions caused changes in the second and third round play timings at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, and was also a factor on Sunday. Several golfers were seen on the greens with their umbrellas out. While some found the weather difficult to deal with, Beau Hossler opined it makes the course “a bit easier.”

Hossler, who completed his tee time early on in the day, said the rain in the fairways makes the course ‘play longer’ and ‘play wider’ at the same time. He pointed out the balls’ restricted movement due to wet fairway and dubbed it a ‘net-net wash.’ The 30-year-old, who finished T11, said the ‘chance of one or two more balls staying in the fairway’ due to the water ‘maybe makes it a bit easier’ to play.

The 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship playoff loser made the observation while waiting for the remaining field to complete the event in the drizzle.

Speaking about the effect of rain on the fairways at TPC Deere Run, Beau Hossler said, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

“You think rain in the fairways makes the course play longer, which is does. But at the same time, it makes the fairways play wider because balls aren't running through the fairway… So, net-net it's probably a wash. This isn't a particularly long course, so I would say the off chance that one or two more balls stays in the fairway is probably, maybe makes it a bit easier…

At the same time, when it gets firm and you get it in the fairway it gets way down there. Like I said, it kind of depends on how many you're hitting near the edge.”

Beau Hossler at John Deere Classic 2025 (Image via Getty)

Did Beau Hossler leave John Deere Classic early?

Beau Hossler finished three strokes off the leader at the end of John Deere Classic final round. He shared T11 with six others, including Si Woo Kim and Nick Dunlap. Notably, the former Korn Ferry Tour golfer also predicted his finish hours before the event’s end.

Speaking after his round during Sunday afternoon, Hossler admitted having “no chance” on clinging on to a top position. Interestingly, he revealed his plan to lunch early at the clubhouse and leave before the final trophy celebrations.

Beau Hossler said, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

“Yeah, I have no chance. I'm going to eat some lunch in the clubhouse, pack my stuff, get a coffee from 392 Cafe, which is my favorite coffee spot in town, and then get on a flight.”

For the unversed, Beau Hossler came into the John Deere Classic on the back of a T60 at Rocket Classic. Notably, the 30-year-old started off 2025 with a T12 finish at The American Express. This remains his best finish so far. Interestingly, he made the cut at 13 of 16 individual tournament starts this season so far but is yet to manage a top-10 finish.

He is now set to tee off at Louisville next for the ISCO Championship, taking place opposite the Genesis Scottish Open.

