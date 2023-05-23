“Been hanging out with DJ” – Fans react to Brooks Koepka’s ‘no blink’ face at the Panthers game

Brooks Koepka watched Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals of the NHL the night after winning the 2023 PGA Championship. He declared himself the biggest Florida Panthers fan and attended the game on Monday, May 22.

Nuclear Golf recently uploaded a video of Brooks Koepka, who could be seen clapping for his favorite team without blinking.

"Brooks looks locked in," they wrote in the caption.

Fans leapt into the comments section to declare it was all because he was with Dustin Johnson, who eventually accompanied him to the match. They wrote:

"Been hanging out with DJ"

Here are some more reactions:

"Bro didn’t blink once."

"157 claps, 2 blinks"

"He looks like he’s been partying with DJ"

Nick @MiamiCanes07 @NUCLRGOLF He looks like he’s been partying with DJ 🤣 oh wait he has LOL @NUCLRGOLF He looks like he’s been partying with DJ 🤣 oh wait he has LOL

Brooks Koepka became the first LIV golfer to win a major tournament since the invention of the series. He took the lead after the third round at the PGA Championship on Saturday, May 20, and extended it in the final after finishing with a score of under 9, two strokes ahead of Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland.

Keopka finished in second place at the 2023 Masters alongside Phil Mickelson and then went on to win the second major of the year.

“I definitely think it helps LIV" - Brooks Koepka on his victory at the 2023 PGA Championship

Brooks Koepka now has three PGA Championships and two US Open titles. Koepka became the first LIV golfer to win a major tournament and believed that his victory will help the newly formed series.

In conversation with the media, he said:

“I definitely think it helps LIV. But I'm more interested in my own self right now, to be honest with you. Yeah, it's a huge thing for LIV. But at the same time, I'm out here competing as an individual at the PGA Championship. I'm just happy to take this home for a third time.

“I think this one is probably the most meaningful of them all with everything that's gone on, all the crazy stuff over the last few years. But it feels good to be back and to get No. 5," he added.

Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims missed the tournament because she was in Miami for the final session of a fashion event. He went on to talk about his wife, saying:

“I called my wife, and that’s it. That’s the only person I’m really interested in talking to. This is probably the sweetest one of them all just because of all the hard work that had to go into this one. It’s special.”

Viktor Hovland, who finished second at the 2023 PGA Championship, also appreciated Koepka:

“Brooks is a great player, and now he has five majors. I mean, that’s a hell of a record right there. It’s not easy going toe-to-toe with a guy like that. He is not going to give you anything, and I didn’t really feel like I gave him anything either until 16.”

