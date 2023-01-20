“Before or after Gossip Girl?” – Fans react to LIV Golf’s TV deal announcement

LIV Golf has announced a TV deal with the CW network. Beginning in February 2023, the company will broadcast all LIV Golf events on its channel across the United States.

The Saudi-backed series publicized the good news on their social media accounts, with a caption saying:

"Live on The CW in the US. February 2023."

With this deal, around 120 million people across America can watch the series from their homes. Fans expressed their excitement in the comments section, saying:

"Very on brand. Congrats on landing the network equivalent of iron covers."

"Gonna go from averaging 10,000 viewers to 15,000. This is huge for LIV."

Fans even inquired about the stream time of LIV Golf. They wrote:

"Before or after Gossip Girl?"

As per the contract, the LIV Golf event will be televised on weekends, and the opening round will be available on the CW network.

Gossip Girl aired on Mondays on the CW network. The American teen drama was moved to HBO Max in 2021 after being streamed on Netflix for a few years. According to Rolling Stone, HBO canceled the series ahead of two seasons on Thursday.

LIV golfer Brooks Koepka also commented on the post. He wrote:

"You love to see it....literally."

CBS and Warner Bros. founded the CW network in 2006. It is the first time the network has signed a deal to broadcast sports events. CW President Dennis Miller spoke about it in his interview. He said:

"This also marks the first time in The CW’s 17-year history that the network is the exclusive broadcast home for live mainstream sports."

The Saudi-backed series has not announced the full roster for 2023. However, their first tournament is scheduled to begin in February. Fourteen LIV Golf events are set to take place in 2023, and seven have already been announced.

"This is a momentous day for LIV Golf" - Greg Norman talks about the new deal

LIV Golf can't imagine a better start to the year than getting a broadcast deal.

The inaugural season of the tumultuous series concluded in October. Dustin Johnson, who earned more than $30 million from the first season, emerged as the most successful golfer to play on the LIV Golf Tour. However, because the tournament was presented on their YouTube channel and website, the series can only attract a small number of viewers.

Greg Norman was trying for a long time to broadcast the series on TV, and finally, his efforts paid off. The LIV Golf CEO expressed his excitement to work with the CW network to make the series a global success. He said:

"This is a momentous day for LIV Golf as this partnership is about more than just media rights. The CW will provide accessibility for our fans and maximum exposure for our athletes and partners. We're very proud to note how consequential it is that a league that has only existed for one year has secured a full broadcast deal in the debut full league season."

LIV Golf is pretty popular among young audiences, and the CW network will undoubtedly help them reach their target audience.

