“Being able to play Solheim Cup is truly a dream come true” - Rose Zhang on representing USA at Finca Cortesin

Rose Zhang, 20, has caught the eye of the golf world, winning her debut tournament on the LPGA Tour. Now, with her impressive performance, she tees it up for the 2023 Solheim Cup as a part of Team USA.

Her debut season has been whirlwind so far, and she is primed for a fantastic ending to the year. She will be one of the five rookies that are representing Team USA in the biennial tournament. She earned her spot through automatic qualification.

Speaking about making her debut at the Solheim Cup, Rose Zhang said via Yahoo Sports:

"It’s so hard to rank every single one of the accomplishments. I feel like every experience that I’ve gained has been so unique in its own right. This is definitely up there. Being able to play the Solheim Cup is truly a dream come true."

Zhang, however, does have a bit of past experience to help her out. She has played at two junior Solheim Cups. However, playing this year will be an experience unmatched. She said:

"But I watched and witnessed all these professional players represent Europe and the U.S. on that first tee, but that was the experience and adrenaline that I’ve seen before and to be a part of it now is really cool.”

Rose Zhang's journey to the 2023 Soheim Cup in her debut year

At the age of just 16, Rose Zhang made the cut for the 2019 US Women's Open. She spent three years leading the women's amateur golf rankings. She also became the first ever player to win the NCAA Division Championship twice in a row, in 2021 and 2022.

She also won the 2022 Augusta National Women’s Amateur. Her debut on the LPGA Tour impressed the world, as she won the Mizuho Americas Open, becoming the first player to win their LPGA debut since 1951. Zhang is grateful to be a part of the team, and will be giving it her all.

She said:

“I think whatever my place, whatever I should do is for the team, regardless of how much I’m playing, I’m going to be fighting out there every single event or every single match that I participate in."

The Solheim Cup is all set to begin on September 22 at the Finca Cortesin in Andalucía, Spain.