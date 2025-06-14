Ben Griffin reveals his non-golf conversation with ‘great guy’ Phil Mickelson at US Open

Ben Griffin was spotted having a chat with LIV Golf rival Phil Mickelson during round 2 of the US Open. The PGA Tour star has now revealed that the duo was indulged in conversation about sunglasses.

The 29-year-old said that the former PGA Tour star was wearing a different pair of sunglasses but was getting ready to use the same models as him. The two-time PGA Tour winner reiterated that his conversation with Mickelson was completely devoid of golf talks. However, he went on to dub the 54-year-old a “great guy” and said it was “good to talk to him” at Oakmont.

It is pertinent to note that this comes amid added tensions over a possible LIV Golf-PGA Tour deal that could see golfers playing across different circuits and events.

Replying to a media query about being spotted with Phil Mickelson, Ben Griffin said, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

“Well, he was wearing a different pair of sunglasses, but was getting ready to put on the same models that I wear, the Uswing Mojing sunglasses. He started wearing them four or five years ago. I think his first week might have been when he won the PGA Championship."

"The sunglasses are designed for golf, and he pointed them out and I was like, ‘Yeah, where are yours at?’ He was getting ready to put his on. He was wearing some flashy Raybans or whatever to warm up in. But, yeah, Phil is a great guy, it was good to talk to him.”

It is pertinent to note that this may have been the last conversation between the duo this weekend as Mickelson failed to make the cut on Friday. Meanwhile, Griffin made it through to the weekend with a solid T4 finish at the end of Day 2, sharing the position with Australian PGA rival Adam Scott.

Young Ben Griffin was 'inspired' by Phil Mickelson

Ben Griffin went on to address Phil Mickelson’s possible exit from the US Open forever. The PGA Tour star, however, claimed he doesn’t have any memories of watching the latter win the competition from when he was younger. The 29-year-old said he recalls witnessing the LIV star and Tiger Woods battle it out.

He addressed Mickelson needing the US Open win to claim his long-awaited career Grand Slam. The North Carolina native also admitted getting ‘inspired’ by the six-time major winner throughout his junior golf days.

Recalling his memories of Phil Mickelson, Ben Griffin said, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

“Unfortunately, my memories of him are not winning, because I know he needs it for the Grand Slam. But yeah, growing up as a kid watching him and Tiger (Woods) battle it out and some other big names was really cool… Phil is a guy that I definitely watched throughout my junior golf and throughout childhood and was a good guy to kind of follow and be inspired by.”

For the unversed, Phil Mickelson dropped a bombshell statement last week when he said there’s a ‘high likelihood’ this weekend could be his last US Open. The 54-year-old addressed his five-year exemption into the USGA's marquee event for winning the 2021 PGA Championship ending this season. The LIV golfer is less likely to earn another exemption for the major.

