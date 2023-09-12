"Bet your boss is not going to like this" - Bryson DeChambeau gets trolled for message remembering the victims of 9/11

Bryson DeChambeau recently remembered the victims of the 9/11 terrorist assault on X (formerly known as Twitter). The American golfer, who currently competes in LIV Golf, wrote an emotional message in which he said that the memories of the victims will always stay in the hearts of people.

DeChambeau's remark, however, did not sit well with golf enthusiasts, who took a jibe at the golfer saying that his boss would not approve of his tweet.

Bryson DeChambeau competes in LIV Golf, a series funded by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, which was reportedly involved in the 9/11 attack. DeChambeau tweeted:

"Today, we pause to remember and honor the lives of those lost on 9/11. May their memories live on in our hearts and continue to inspire a world built around hope. #NeverForget."

Fans jumped into the comments section to write:

"I bet your boss is NOT going to like this when he sees it…."

"And now he plays golf for the country that funded the attack," wrote another user.

"You must be mad scientist to post this while washing Saudi money," commented third.

Here are some more fans' reactions:

"We'll never be able to repay the [9/11] families" - Bryson DeChambeau on 9/11 terrorist attack

After the PGA Tour announced a merger with LIV Golf, the 9/11 families slammed the Tour commissioner Jay Monahan for betraying them and joining hands with people reportedly involved in the terrorist attack.

However, Bryson DeChambeau came in defence of the merger in his interview with CNN's Kaitlan Collins in June 2023. He said that nobody is perfect and LIV is trying to make improvements.

During his interview, DeChambeau said that it's time to move on and focus on crafting a better world for the people. He said:

"We'll never be able to repay the [9/11] families back for what exactly happened just over 20 years ago. And what happened was...is...definitely horrible. And I think as time has gone on, 20 years has passed, and we're in a place now where it's time to start trying to work together to make things better together as a whole."

The LIV golfer continued by saying that while he sympathized with those who lost their life in the 9/11 tragedy, he found it challenging to comprehend their emotions. DeChambeau added:

"I have deep sympathy. I don't know exactly what they're feeling. I can't ever know what they feel, but I have a huge amount of respect for their position and what they believe. Nor do I ever want anything like that to ever occur again. ... I think this is what they're trying to accomplish, LIV is trying to accomplish, the PIF is trying to accomplish, is a better world for everybody and a way to provide great entertainment for everybody around the world."

Noticeably, Bryson DeChambeau has reportedly signed a $125 million deal with Saudi-funded LIV Golf in 2022.