“Better to throw in the white towel” – Phil Mickelson takes a dig at Bryson DeChambeau taking on new opponents for 2v2 match at LIV Chicago 

Bryson DeChembeau changed his opponents for a 2v2 9-hole match for his YouTube channel set to be held at the 2023 LIV Chicago. Earlier this month, he played a 9-hole game against Phil Mickelson but was defeated.

However, this time he decided to go against Bubba Watson and Harold Varner. The American golfer updated his fans about the match on his X account. Mickelson jumped into the comments section to take a dig at him.

Bryson cheered his partner Anirban Lahiri in the tweet saying:

"Lets get it @anirbangolf."

Mickelson jumped into the comments section to write:

"Smart to find another duo to take on. No need for a rematch with Camo and me. Better to throw in the white towel and move on."

Noticeably, DeChambeau makes golf videos for his YouTube channel, where he enjoys 390K subscribers. He last played a match in a team with Lahiri against Phil Mickelson and Cameron Tringale. However, team Mickelson defeated them by 2 up.

Bryson uploaded a video of the match on his YouTube channel. After the tournament, he congratulated Mickelson and also mentioned a rematch.

"Phil enjoy being with you, man. That was awesome. Congratulations," he said.

"It's now 1-1 by the way. It's not 0-1, it's 1-1. I beat him at The Match, he beat us here so we're gonna have a nice little rematch going. Hopefully the next couple weeks or the next tournament or whatever. But I can't tell you this is a lot of fun," Bryson added.

Bryson DeChambeau made history with a round of 58 at 2023 LIV Golf Greenbrier

DeChambeau made history at the 2023 LIV Golf Greenbrier tournament after playing a round of 58 on a dampened golf course earlier this month. He became the fourth golfer in a professional league to achieve the milestone.

Not only that, Bryson DeChambeau also won the tournament with the lowest single-round record in the Saudi circuit. The 2020 US Open winner fired a round of 58 with a bogey to finish with a score of 23-under 187, finishing six strokes ahead of Mito Pereira.

Speaking about his resounding performance, the LIV golfer said via Fox News:

"Probably the greatest moment in my golf career. It’s beyond words. I’ve been working so hard for a long time, and I knew something special was going to come at some point, I just didn’t know when. ... Then today I just kind of felt everything clicking."

DeChambeau played three rounds of 61-68-58 at the Greenbrier event.

Phil Mickelson also competed at the tournament and played three rounds of 66-71-65 to settle for a score of 8-under 202. He finished in T25 place in a four-way tie with Louis Oosthuizen, Eugenio Chacarra, and Henrik Stenson.

Bryson DeChambeau will be next at the LIV Golf Chicago event, which will take place September 22 to 24 at the Rich Harvest Farms.