“He couldn’t win a State Amateur” – Fans divided as Phil Mickelson misses out on US Ryder Cup team spot

Senior golfer Phil Mickelson has made the most number of appearences in Ryder Cup. He did, however, miss out on a spot on the 2023 US Ryder Cup squad because he joined LIV Golf last year.

Fans split into two groups as a result of Mickelson's exclusion from the team. They expressed their opinions on X (formerly known as Twitter) over Phil Mickelson's absence from the US Ryder Cup this year.

Some people commented in support of the Ryder Cup team, saying that Mickelson couldn't win a State Amateur as he plays on the LIV Golf.

One user wrote:

"Phil Mickelson? He couldn’t win a State Amateur. Lol. They play in a circus league… produce on the real tour."

Expand Tweet

Another fan commented that Mickelson is no longer in his usual foolhardy form. He wrote:

"Phil isn’t as good as he once was. But he’s as good once as he ever was."

Expand Tweet

Another fan said that he should be on the team.

"Love your passion for Ryder Cup, wish like hell you had made it. You deserve better. You and @PhilMickelson made a helluva pairing," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Here are some more fans' reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Phil Mickelson is one of the most successful golfers in the world. Having turned pro in 1992, he has won 57 professional events so far. He emerged victorious in 45 PGA Tour events, 11 European Tour events, one Asian Tour, and one Sunshine Tour event.

Mickelson has won six professional events in his career, including three Masters, two PGA Championships, and one Open Championship.

Currently, he plays on the LIV Golf and has played in the Major tournaments earlier this year. He finished second at the Masters in a two-way tie with Brooks Koepka, T58 at the PGA Championship, but missed the cut in the other two tournaments.

Phil Mickelson's Ryder Cup record

Mickelson has featured in 12 Ryder Cup events and 47 matches. He registered 18 wins, 22 losses, and seven halves.

Here are Phil Mickelson's records on the Ryder Cup over the years:

Career Ryder Cup record (Wins, Losses, Halves): 18-22-7

Years Played: 1995-97-99-2002-04-06-08-10-12-14-16-18

Total Matches: 47

Singles (W-L-H): 8-6-1

Foursomes (W-L-H): 5-8-4

Four-balls (W-L-H): 8-8-2

Phil Mickelson's year-wise Ryder Cup record

1995

Points: 3

Result (W-L-H): 3-0-0

1997

Points: 2

Result (W-L-H): 1-1-2

1999

Points: 2

Result (W-L-H): 2-2-0

2002

Points: 2.5

Result (W-L-H): 2-2-1

2004

Points: 1

Result (W-L-H): 1-3-0

2006

Points: 0.5

Result (W-L-H): 0-4-1

2008

Points: 2

Result (W-L-H): 1-2-2

2010

Points: 1

Result (W-L-H): 1-3-0

2012

Points: 3

Result (W-L-H): 3-1-0

2014

Points: 2

Result (W-L-H): 2-1-0

2016

Points: 2.5

Result (W-L-H): 2-1-1

2018

Points: 0

Result (W-L-H): 0-2-0

The 2023 US Ryder Cup team includes Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, Brian Harman, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark, Rickie Fowler, Sam Burns, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth, and Brooks Koepka (the only LIV golfer in the team).

The tournament will be held from September 29 to October 1 in Rome Italy.