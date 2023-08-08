"More pro vs pro content please" - Fans react to Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson's battle at LIV Golf Greenbrier

Fans enjoyed a match between Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau. The LIV golfers played a 9-hole one-on-one tournament to entertain their YouTube fans at the Greenbrier on Wednesday, August 2.

They competed in a head-to-head tournament in a challenging match. Mickelson teamed up with his HyFlyers teammate Cameron Tringale while DeChambeau was joined by his teammate Anirban Lahiri.

The American golfer recently uploaded a video of the match on his YouTube channel, which was promoted by the LIV Golf team Crushers GC on its Twitter account.

"A match for the ages.....Bryson Vs Phil is now live on YouTube.....," the caption read.

Fans flocked to the comments section to say that they really enjoyed the pro vs pro match. One user commented:

"More pro vs pro content pls! i enjoyed it."

"Nerd v. Nutbag!" another chimed in.

"Need more of this content," jotted another.

Here are more of the fans' reactions:

head8995 @Travjen72Travis @Crushers_GC And the crowd goes nuts. Oh, wait. My bad.

PaulyGolf @drpeedeedub @Crushers_GC was great to watch

Whowouldathunk @golffourlife @Crushers_GC I feel Phil and Bryson are meant for each other.

Phil and Cameron defeated Bryson and Anirban by 2 up. After the game, DeChambeau congratulated Mickelson.

"Phil enjoy being with you man. That was awesome. Congratulations," he said.

DeChambeau went on to claim that it was not a 0-1 tie because he had previously defeated Mickelson at The Match, a celebrity golf charity event. He also mentioned a rematch between them.

"It's now 1-1 by the way. It's not 0-1, it's 1-1. I beat him at The Match, he beat us here so we're gonna have a nice little rematch going. Hopefully the next couple weeks or the next tournament or whatever. But I can't tell you this is a lot of fun," Bryson added.

Bryson DeChambeau won the LIV Golf Greenbrier

DeChambeau won the first event on the Saudi circuit with a dominant performance at the 2023 LIV Golf Greenbrier. He won the event by six strokes with a round of 58 on Sunday, August 6.

On the 18th hole, the 2020 US Open champion sunk a 35-foot putt and leaped into the air to celebrate his incredible victory. It was one of his best performances.

DeChambeau told the media after winning the tournament:

"It's beyond words. I've been working so hard for a long time, and I knew something special was going to come at some point, I just didn't know when. ... Then today I just kind of felt everything clicking."

Bryson became emotional during the winner's press conference. He thanked his teammates and said:

"My team, the Crushers, baby … Charles [Howell III], ‘Ban’ [Anirban Lahiri] and Paul [Casey] … everyone … they mean the world to me. That I'm able to share this moment with them is a lot better [than an individual win].”

Six-time Major champion Phil Mickelson also appreciated the 29-year-old golfer on his incredible win.

"Incredible round by Bryson. 58😳 What a weekend and win for him. He stole my jump though. Not cool. Proud of his resolve after Cameron and I gave him a thumping Wednesday," he wrote on Twitter.

The next LIV Golf event will take place from August 11 to August 13 at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster.