"He stole my jump though. Not cool" - Phil Mickelson responds to Bryson DeChambeau's astounding 12-under par record at LIV Greenbrier

Not long after Bryson DeChambeau registered his first win on LIV Golf in Greebrier, six-time major champion Phil Mickelson reacted to his unbelievable 12-under-par record on Twitter.

Mickelson, who was also at the event, finished on the twenty-sixth rank on the leaderboard and tweeted to congratulate the new winner in his own epic style. He wrote:

"Incredible round by Bryson. 58, What a weekend and win for him. He stole my jump though. Not cool. Proud of his resolve after Cameron and I gave him a thumping Wednesday."

"This is one of the best rounds of golf" - Bryson DeChambeau shares his feelings after hitting the all-time tied low score

The 29-year-old American professional golfer started his campaign at LIV Golf Greenbrier on Friday with a round of 68 with the help of five birdies, one bogey, and one double-bogey. Later on, he carded a score of 61 in the second round, hitting nine birdies.

Bryson DeChambeau came to Old White Golf Course, West Virginia, on Sunday sitting on the triple-way-tied third rank on the leaderboard. His performance in the third and final rounds was top-notch, he carded 13 birdies and a bogey to get to an all-time tied-low score of 58.

He took to his Twitter to share his feelings about the staggering win at the LIV Golf Greenbrier. Bryson DeChambeau thanked all his fans and his team for being with him and added that it is just the beginning. He wrote:

"It's been a long time coming. This is one of the best rounds of golf I have ever played in my life. I can't thank my team enough and sticking with me through the process. Today may have been history, but this is just the beginning. Let's keep it going."

Bryson DeChambeau earned a $4 million paycheck after his win. Interestingly, it is more than what Brian Harman did after his victory in the Open Championship 2023.

How much did Phil Mickelson win at the LIV Golf Greenbrier?

The six-time major title winner had a decent performance at the Old White Golf Course. Phil Mickelson scored a score of -8 and finished tied for the twenty-fifth rank on the leaderboard. He won a total sum of $163,000.

Here is the prize money payout of the LIV Golf Greenbrier (top-25 golfers):

1 - Bryson DeChambeau - $4,000,000

2 - Mito Pereira - $2,125,000

T3 - Richard Bland - $1,175,000

T3 - Matthew Wolff - $1,175,000

T3 - David Puig - $1,175,000

6 - Harold Varner III - $800,000

T7 - Brendan Steele - $596,000

T7 - Branden Grace - $596,000

T7 - Carlos Ortiz - $596,000

T7 - Dean Burmester - $596,000

T7 - Talor Gooch - $596,000

T12 - Sebastián Munoz - $300,333

T12 - Sergio Garcia - $300,333

T12 - Charles Howell III - $300,333

T12 - Bernd Wiesberger - $300,333

T12 - Cameron Tringale - $300,333

T12 - Scott Vincent - $300,333

T18 - Lee Westwood - $199,600

T18 - James Piot - $199,600

T18 - Anirban Lahiri - $199,600

T18 - Laurie Canter - $199,600

T18 - Abraham Ancer - $199,600

T23 - Joaquin Niemann - $169,000

T23 - Jason Kokrak - $199,600

T25 - Louis Oosthuizen - $163,000

T25 - Phil Mickelson - $163,000

T25 - Eugenio Chacarra - $163,000

T25 - Henrik Stenson - $163,000