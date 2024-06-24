“Better all time than Tiger Woods”, “Never seen this before” – Fans in awe as Scottie Scheffler extends winning run at Travelers Championship

Fans on social media praised Scottie Scheffler for winning his sixth event of the season at the 2024 Travelers Championship. The American golfer displayed an exemplary performance at last week's Signature PGA Tour event, securing a victory after defeating Tom Kim in a playoff.

Scottie Scheffler has been playing the best golf of his career, and this win marks his sixth of the season. The PGA Tour shared the exciting news of his phenomenal victory on its X account with the caption:

"His SIXTH win in 10 starts! 🏆 Scottie Scheffler continues his dominance @TravelersChamp."

Fans flooded the comments section to commend the American golfer:

"Better all time than Tiger," a fan wrote.

"Never seen this before," another commented.

One fan called Scheffler an alien, noting his dominance on the golf course of late:

"Scottie is officially confirmed to be an alien scientists say"

"Scottie on another planet. Its insane how good he is at golf. Kim was unconscious there. Fun tournament," a fan said.

Here are more fans' reactions:

Fans' reactions (Image via X.com/PGATOUR)

"It's pretty special" - Scottie Scheffler on his win at Travelers Championship 2024

Scottie Scheffler played exceptionally well throughout the 2024 Travelers Championship. He shot a 65 in the final round of the Signature event, finishing tied with third round leader Tom Kim.

They competed in a playoff, where Scheffler emerged victorious after carding a par. Meanwhile, Tom Kim missed his shot and placed second on the leaderboard. Despite an interruption by environmental activists, Scheffler managed to secure the victory.

In an interview with the media, Scheffler opened up about his win. He said (via Yahoo Sports):

"It's pretty special. It's been a great season, I've been fortunate to come away with some wins and it's been a lot of fun. Tom, Tom played his heart out today. He's a great player, a great champion. It was fun battling with him today."

Scottie Scheffler began his outing at the 2024 Travelers Championship on Thursday, June 20. He carded four birdies, one bogey and an eagle in the opening round to score a 5-under 65.

Scheffler recorded seven birdies and one bogey in the second round for a score of 6-under 64, followed by another 6-under 64 in the third round, in which he shot eight birdies and two bogeys. He played a bogey-free final round, finishing at -22.

Tom Kim settled in second place, followed by Tom Hoge and Sungjae Im, who tied for third place. Patrick Cantlay finished in a five-way tie with Tony Finau, Justin Thomas and Akshay Bhatia for fifth place.

Before winning the Travelers Championship, Scheffler had already won five PGA Tour events this season: the Arnold Palmer Invitational, The Players Championship, the Masters, the RBC Heritage and the Memorial Tournament.