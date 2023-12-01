“Beyond painful to watch” - Tony Finau's new putting technique raises eyebrows among golf fans

The 2023 Hero World Challenge is currently underway and Tony Finau has already raised quite a few eyebrows at the event. As a new season brings about new equipment changes for many golfers, Tony Finau's putting technique has caught the attention of many - and not in a good way.

Tony Finau seems to have figured out a technique that eludes fans and it is working in his favor at the tournament. The rather odd technique has left fans questioning what exactly he was doing, and received some interesting reactions online.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Even though fans might not like his technique, Finau currently shares T1 with Brian Harman, carding a score of 5-under-par after the first round at the Hero World Challenge.

Tony Finau, Brian Harman share the lead as Tiger Woods and Will Zalatoris make a comeback at the Hero World Challenge

The Hero World Challenge has seen some exciting and much-anticipated comebacks, including that of Tiger Woods and Will Zalatoris. Both of them are making a return after about seven months due to injury.

While Tony Finau and Harman top the leaderboard, Zalatoris and Woods are still a bit rusty. Zalatoris sits in T20 while Woods sits in T18 at the end of day 1.

Tiger Woods' score of 75 witnessed him struggle on the course. As he prepares for the 2024 PGA season, Woods has much to work on as he shakes off the rust. Speaking about his performance after the first round, Woods said via The Guardian:

“Now I know mentally what I need to do better,” Woods said. “Physically, I knew I was going to be OK. Mentally, I was really rusty and made a lot of errors in the mind that normally I don’t make. I wanted to play. I felt like I was ready to compete and play. I hit it solid most of the day. As I said, I just didn’t mentally do the things I normally would do and I need to do. I still hit it solid, but I hit it crooked.

Needless to say, fans will be looking to day 2 to see how the golfers fare at the Hero World Challenge.