"Beyond my wildest dreams"- LIV Golfer Richard Bland wins 2024 US Senior Open, secures back-to-back senior Majors after intense play-off

LIV Golfer Richard Bland has taken the PGA Tour Champions by storm after winning the 2024 US Senior Open. This is Richard Bland's second consecutive senior Major win after he won the 2024 Senior PGA Championship earlier this year.
The 2024 US Senior Open win was not an easy one for Bland. He went into a sudden death play-off against Japan Tour veteran Hiroyuki Fujita after the pair finished tied for first with a score of 13 under par.
The golfers first played on the 10th hole of the Newport Country Club in Rhode Island before moving on and playing three times on the 18th hole. Fujita missed his putt in by an inch when they were playing for the third time on the hole, leaving the door wide open for Bland to take the win.
Bland seized the opportunity and parred the hole to win his second Major of the year, just a few months after making his senior debut. Speaking about his victory, Richard Bland said (via Golf Monthly):
"This is very special. I'm struggling to put this into words right now. It was a tough day, we were chasing him all week. I think he had the lead pretty much wire-to-wire. I made a great birdie on 15 to go one in front and tried to trip over myself on the last. I'm just thrilled beyond words to be stood here. To go two-for-two is beyond my wildest dreams."
Richard Bland currently plays on the LIV Golf series but made his PGA Tour Champions debut this year at the Senior PGA Championship.
Full leaderboard for the 2024 US Senior Open explored
Here is the full leaderboard for the 2024 US Senior Open:
- 1. Richard Bland
- 2. Hiroyuki Fujita
- 3. Richard Green
- 4. Steve Stricker
- T5. Thongchai Jaidee
- T5. Bob Estes
- 7. Vijay Singh
- T8. Ernie Els
- T8. Stephen Ames
- T8. Paul Stankowski
- 11. Peter Baker
- T12. Cameron Percy
- T12. Y.E. Yang
- T12. Steven Alker
- T12. Rocco Mediate
- T16. Alex Cejka
- T16. Olin Browne
- T16. Birk Nelson
- T16. Padraig Harrington
- T16. Jerry Kelly
- 21. Rob Labritz
- T22. Craig Barlow
- T22. Michael Long
- T22. Joakim Haeggman
- T22. Jay Haas
- T22. Ken Duke
- T22. K.J. Choi
- T22. Mario Tiziani
- T22. Justin Leonard
- T22. Greig Hutcheon
- T31. Phillip Price
- T31. Doug Barron
- T31. Mark Hensby
- T31. Billy Andrade
- T31. Lee Westwood
- T31. Retief Goosen
- T31. Paul Broadhurst
- T38. Thomas Bjørn
- T38. Katsumasa Miyamoto
- T38. Guy Boros
- T38. Stuart Appleby
- T42. Will Yanagisawa
- T42. Darren Clarke
- T42. Omar Uresti
- T42. Greg Chalmers
- T42. Brett Quigley
- T42. Bernhard Langer
- T48. Miguel Angel Jiménez
- T48. Kirk Triplett
- T48. Kevin Sutherland
- T51. Phillip Archer
- T51. Chris Riley
- T51. Jeff Maggert
- T51. Mathew Goggin
- T55. Jim Furyk
- T55. Eric Axley
- T57. Michael Wright
- T57. Michael Jonzon
- T57. David Morland IV
- T57. Patrik Sjöland
- T57. Judd Gibb
- T57. David Branshaw
- T57. Kris Blanks
- T64. Scott Dunlap
- T64. Brian Gaffney
- T64. Michael Muehr
- T64. Jeff Martin
- 68. Fran Quinn
- 69. Bob May
- 70. Kenny Perry
- 71. Chris Hockaday
With this victory, Richard Bland is now exempt for the next 10 US Senior Opens.