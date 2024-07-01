"Beyond my wildest dreams"- LIV Golfer Richard Bland wins 2024 US Senior Open, secures back-to-back senior Majors after intense play-off

LIV Golfer Richard Bland has taken the PGA Tour Champions by storm after winning the 2024 US Senior Open. This is Richard Bland's second consecutive senior Major win after he won the 2024 Senior PGA Championship earlier this year.

The 2024 US Senior Open win was not an easy one for Bland. He went into a sudden death play-off against Japan Tour veteran Hiroyuki Fujita after the pair finished tied for first with a score of 13 under par.

The golfers first played on the 10th hole of the Newport Country Club in Rhode Island before moving on and playing three times on the 18th hole. Fujita missed his putt in by an inch when they were playing for the third time on the hole, leaving the door wide open for Bland to take the win.

Trending

Bland seized the opportunity and parred the hole to win his second Major of the year, just a few months after making his senior debut. Speaking about his victory, Richard Bland said (via Golf Monthly):

"This is very special. I'm struggling to put this into words right now. It was a tough day, we were chasing him all week. I think he had the lead pretty much wire-to-wire. I made a great birdie on 15 to go one in front and tried to trip over myself on the last. I'm just thrilled beyond words to be stood here. To go two-for-two is beyond my wildest dreams."

Richard Bland currently plays on the LIV Golf series but made his PGA Tour Champions debut this year at the Senior PGA Championship.

Full leaderboard for the 2024 US Senior Open explored

Here is the full leaderboard for the 2024 US Senior Open:

1. Richard Bland

2. Hiroyuki Fujita

3. Richard Green

4. Steve Stricker

T5. Thongchai Jaidee

T5. Bob Estes

7. Vijay Singh

T8. Ernie Els

T8. Stephen Ames

T8. Paul Stankowski

11. Peter Baker

T12. Cameron Percy

T12. Y.E. Yang

T12. Steven Alker

T12. Rocco Mediate

T16. Alex Cejka

T16. Olin Browne

T16. Birk Nelson

T16. Padraig Harrington

T16. Jerry Kelly

21. Rob Labritz

T22. Craig Barlow

T22. Michael Long

T22. Joakim Haeggman

T22. Jay Haas

T22. Ken Duke

T22. K.J. Choi

T22. Mario Tiziani

T22. Justin Leonard

T22. Greig Hutcheon

T31. Phillip Price

T31. Doug Barron

T31. Mark Hensby

T31. Billy Andrade

T31. Lee Westwood

T31. Retief Goosen

T31. Paul Broadhurst

T38. Thomas Bjørn

T38. Katsumasa Miyamoto

T38. Guy Boros

T38. Stuart Appleby

T42. Will Yanagisawa

T42. Darren Clarke

T42. Omar Uresti

T42. Greg Chalmers

T42. Brett Quigley

T42. Bernhard Langer

T48. Miguel Angel Jiménez

T48. Kirk Triplett

T48. Kevin Sutherland

T51. Phillip Archer

T51. Chris Riley

T51. Jeff Maggert

T51. Mathew Goggin

T55. Jim Furyk

T55. Eric Axley

T57. Michael Wright

T57. Michael Jonzon

T57. David Morland IV

T57. Patrik Sjöland

T57. Judd Gibb

T57. David Branshaw

T57. Kris Blanks

T64. Scott Dunlap

T64. Brian Gaffney

T64. Michael Muehr

T64. Jeff Martin

68. Fran Quinn

69. Bob May

70. Kenny Perry

71. Chris Hockaday

With this victory, Richard Bland is now exempt for the next 10 US Senior Opens.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback