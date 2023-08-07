Big movers in the Official World Golf Rankings feat. Lucas Glover, Billy Horschel, and more

American Lucas Glover made an extraordinary jump in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) this week. With the most recent update, Glover moved up more than 60 places, while others like Billy Horschel also improved their rankings.

But it wasn't just Luchas Glover and Billy Horschel that shook up the OWGR. The Wyndham Championship brought several impressive climbs and, also, the occasional fall.

OWGR @OWGRltd



A total of 1162 players competed across 8 OWGR Eligible Tournaments, here are the winners & their Ranking positions. The average age of the winners is 28 yrs.



#OWGR

#OfficialWorldGolfRanking pic.twitter.com/2BuBywwUkC Week 31, July 31st – August 6th, 2023, Winners Rank Change.A total of 1162 players competed across 8 OWGR Eligible Tournaments, here are the winners & their Ranking positions. The average age of the winners is 28 yrs.

Let's take a look at the six most eye-catching moves from the last week at OWGR.

OWGR big movers, Lucas Glover, Billy Horschel, and more

Logically, those who had the most prominence at the Wyndham Championship figure high on this list. Let's see:

#1 Lucas Glover

The brand new winner of the Wyndham Championship went from 117th to 53rd place, thanks to the 42.76496 he carded at Sedgefield Country Club. It really has been a dream week for Lucas Glover.

Not only did he win the title in Greensboro and the $1.38 million that came with it. He also cracked the FedEx Cup Top 50 and moved 64 places up in the world rankings. Not bad for a week's work.

#2 Billy Horschel

Horschel's climb may not be as extensive as Lucas Glover's, but it's just as impressive, if not more so. Horschel was already in the OWGR Top 50 (48) and now consolidated there (41).

His short-term goal, having missed the FedEx Cup, should be to approach his best position in the OWGR (11) as soon as possible.

Billy Horschel, Wyndham Championship - Final Round (Image via Getty).

#3 Byeong-hun An

South Korean An was very good at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished T2, his best result of the season. There he also scored 21.38248, valid to improve 22 places in the OWGR (from 79th to 57th).

Still quite far from the 24th position he held for a few weeks in 2016, An will be playing in the playoffs starting next week. We'll see what his career brings us in the future.

#4 Russell Henley

Another who finished very well at the Wyndham Championship was American Russell Henley. In fact, Henley was leading the tournament for a good part of the four rounds and lost the title practically at the end.

His 21.38248 was good enough to improve five places to 29th place, very close to his career-best in the OWGR (27th).

#5 Cam Davis

Australian Cam Davis' performance at the Wyndham Championship (T7) consolidated him in the Top 70 towards the FedEx Cup. As an added bonus, it gave him the points needed to match his career-best OWGR finish (49th).

#6 Michael Kim

The young American also had his breakthrough after the Wyndham Championship, even if it did not allow him to be included in the FedEx Cup or the Top 100 of the OWGR. With 9,40829 he reached the best place of his career so far (112th).