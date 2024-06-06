Big update on Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll’s divorce proceedings according to new reports

There is a big update on Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll's divorce case. As reported by The Daily Mail, Stoll missed Sunday's deadline to respond to the divorce papers.

Rory McIlroy filed for divorce from his wife Erica Stoll last month after seven years of marriage. He digitally signed the papers on May 9 while playing at the Wells Fargo Championship 2024.

He hired a private investigator to serve the papers to Stoll, who was living in their joint house in Florida, on May 13. She had 20 days to respond and present her side of the story to the court. However, she reportedly missed the deadline, as confirmed by The Palm Beach County Clerk's office.

Since Stoll did not respond, McIlroy could get the divorce without his wife's participation. When the documents were served to Erica, she was made aware of the consequences of not responding on time (via the New York Times):

“A phone call will not protect you. Your written response, including the case number given above and the names of the parties, must be filed if you want the court to hear your side of the case. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case, and your wages, money and property may thereafter be taken without further warning from the court," read the document that Stoll received.

Rory McIlroy has avoided commenting on his personal life since the announcement of the divorce came to light. He has been busy with his game, and this week, he will tee off at the Memorial Tournament.

Reported reasons for Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll's divorce

Rory McIlroy's sudden announcement of his divorce from his wife was shocking for fans, though the couple had rarely been spotted together and Stoll had not attended many golf events.

In May, news of their divorce emerged, with McIlroy stating in the court filing that his marriage with Stoll was "irretrievably broken." According to US Weekly, Stoll felt 'lonely' in their marriage.

"A point of contention in Rory’s marriage with Erica was that Erica was lonely in their marriage. Rory was a hard person to be married to," said an insider to US Weekly.

The insider further told the media outlet that McIlroy and Stoll lived very different lives and that "she had a breaking point."

"She knew what she was getting into with his profession, but once they had Poppy, things really changed and she had a new perspective. Erica was usually absent for most of his tournaments and was really focused on Poppy," said the insider.

Erica Stoll and Rory McIlroy married in 2017 after dating for a while. They have a daughter, Poppy. According to the New York Times, McIlroy signed a prenuptial agreement before their marriage and has requested split custody of their daughter from the court.