"Biggest Ryder cup snub" - Fans react to Bryson DeChambeau firing a 8-under 63 to win the LIV Golf Chicago

Bryson DeChambeau played a round of 8-under 63 on Sunday, September 24 at the 2023 LIV Golf Chicago event. The American golfer won the tournament by one stroke over Marc Leishman.

DeChambeau has been in incredible form this season on the LIV Golf and fans believe he deserved a spot in the USA Ryder Cup Team. However, as the Saudi circuit points do not add to the Ryder Cup standings list, the golfer missed out on auto-qualification and captain Zach Johnson has only picked up one LIV Golf member this year.

The LIV Golf shared a post on Bryson DeChambeau's phenomenal performance at the Chicago event on its X account with a caption saying:

"Bryson DeChambeau fires a 8-under 63 to secure the individual title in Chicago."

Fans jumped into the comments section to say they want to see DeChambeau in Rome this year. One Twitter user said:

"Biggest Ryder cup snub no doubt."

"Should be on the RC team," wrote another fan.

"Incredible talent. It’s a shame that petty vindictive behavior is allowing a player of this caliber unable to represent us in Rome. We deserve better and we deserve an epic defeat," a fan commented.

The 29-year-old golfer has played at the biennial tournament in the past. He made his debut at the tournament in 2018 and went 0-3-0 and also lost a single match against Alex Noren.

However, DeChambeau left his mark at the Ryder Cup in 2021 when he added 3 points in his team's victory against the European team. His record in his second outing at the tournament was 2-0-1. He also won the Sunday singles against Sergio Garcia.

"I would love to represent my country"- Bryson DeChambeau expressed his desire to play at the 2023 Ryder Cup

The former US Open winner was in contention to play at the Ryder Cup this year. However, US captain Zach Johnson selected Brooks Koepka, who won the 2023 PGA Championship. In fact, Koepka is the only LIV golfer playing in Rome this year.

Earlier in August, Bryson DeChambeau expressed his desire to play at the biennial tournament in his interview with the media.

He said (via SI):

“Look, I’ve played in a couple Ryder Cups and I would love to represent my country, there’s no doubt about that. I feel like I’m in a good place to be able to do that. I feel like I’m a top 10 player for sure right now, with the game that I’m playing. If I do get picked, fantastic. If I don't, I'll still be watching on TV, rooting for Team USA because I respect and appreciate those players and all the team records in our country more than a PGA Tour or LIV thing.”

This year, Scottie Scheffler, Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark, Max Homa, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa, Sam Burns, Brooks Koepka and Rickie Fowler will play for the American team at the Ryder Cup this week.

The 2023 Ryder Cup is planning to start on Friday, September 29 and will run through the weekend to finish with Sunday singles on October 1.