Billy Foster shares emotional message on missing the 2025 Ryder Cup team

Veteran caddie Billy Foster has opened up about the disappointment of not being part of Team Europe at the 2025 Ryder Cup, sharing an emotional message on Instagram. He has spent three decades at the heart of the contest.Foster, who has worked alongside stars such as Seve Ballesteros, Darren Clarke, and Lee Westwood, was left out this year after Matt Fitzpatrick ended their partnership before the Masters in March this year. He has been involved in 16 Ryder Cups since 1987, a record that made him a familiar face in Europe’s camp. In Rome two years ago, he was even honored with a personalized Ryder Cup trophy by captain Luke Donald, engraved with all of his appearances.Sharing his thoughts on Instagram, Foster wrote that while he won’t be on the team at Bethpage, he remains grateful for the “unbelievable memories” the Ryder Cup has given him. He wrote:&quot;Unfortunately I’m not going to be at the Ryder Cup this year as part of team Europe but having done 16 of them there are many unbelievable memories.”He also hinted that he may still make the trip in a different capacity, joking:&quot;If corporate America is looking for anyone to do Q&amp;A’s or Just listen to the dozens of stories from inside the ropes, the grudge matches &amp; general hilarious or heated events over the years it would be a pleasure to come to New York.&quot;Foster made it clear he has no plans to walk away from caddying, stressing:&quot;Ps For the record… I am not retired. waiting to bounce back &amp; embrace another challenge. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBilly Foster has taken on short-term roles with Collin Morikawa at the Genesis Scottish Open and The Open, and with Westwood on the LIV Golf circuit. He has also stepped into TV commentary with Sky Sports.Billy Foster sees positives in the LIV Golf setupBilly Foster first entered the professional circuit in the 1980s and has seen the role of a caddie evolve significantly since then. In recent months, he has spoken openly about the changing role of caddies and admitted that LIV Golf’s setup is especially appealing.Speaking in June 2025 with National Club Golfer, Billy Foster stressed he is not bound for LIV Golf, but he acknowledged that its structure is attractive for caddies, with expenses covered, shorter events, and guaranteed earnings for players. He said:“The LIV Tour is like it’s been designed by the caddies’ association. It’s like everything a caddie dreams of. Your expenses are all paid for you, your man plays rubbish, and he finishes last, gets $100,000. It’s three rounds instead of four, it’s an afternoon tee time and a shotgun every time.“There are no early starts. You’re in the bar with the lads afterwards, all at the same time,” he added. “It’s absolutely golden, and it’s brilliant prize money. 54 players instead of 150 players, so you’re making a good wage every week, there’s nothing about the LIV Tour that doesn’t appeal to the caddie.”Most recently, Billy Foster reunited with Lee Westwood, whom he originally worked with during the latter’s rise to World No.1 between 2009 and 2018. The two recently paired up for LIV Golf’s late-season events in Chicago, Indianapolis, and the Team Championship.