Billy Horschel reacts to Keegan Bradley naming Gary Woodland the fifth U.S. Ryder Cup Team Vice Captain using emojis

Keegan Bradley named Gary Woodland as the fifth and final vice-captain for the United States Ryder Cup team.

Ad

The announcement completed the leadership group for Team USA ahead of the 45th Ryder Cup, set to take place from Septt. 26 to 28 at Bethpage Black in New York. Woodland joins Jim Furyk, Webb Simpson, Brandt Snedeker and Kevin Kisner as vice-captains under Bradley’s leadership.

Billy Horschel reshared an original announcement post shared by Ryder Cup USA on X. He posted a tweet with emojis on July 2:

"🔥🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍⚧️"

The caption of the original post reads:

Ad

Trending

"Welcome to the team room, @GaryWoodland 🏳️‍⚧️ Woodland has been named the fifth U.S. Ryder Cup Team Vice Captain by @Keegan_Bradley🏆#GoUSA"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Gary Woodland, a four-time PGA Tour winner and the 2019 U.S. Open champion, brings major championship experience to the team.

He was a part of the 2019 Presidents Cup team. His return to competitive golf and continued presence on the PGA Tour earned him the 2025 PGA Tour Courage Award. Woodland also recorded a runner-up finish at the Texas Children’s Houston Open earlier this season.

The complete vice-captain lineup now includes Jim Furyk, a former Ryder Cup captain and longtime presence in U.S. team golf, Webb Simpson and Brandt Snedeker, with Ryder Cup playing experience, and Kevin Kisner. Team USA hasn't yet finalized its playing roster.

Ad

Keegan Bradley backs Gary Woodland as the US team Ryder Cup vice captain

Keegan Bradley, the newly appointed captain of the U.S. Ryder Cup team, expressed deep admiration for Gary Woodland during a press conference on Wednesday.

Bradley didn’t hold back while emphasizing Woodland’s caliber and what he brings to Team USA ahead of the 2025 Ryder Cup.

Ad

“I have an incredible amount of respect and admiration for Gary and all he has accomplished in this game,” Bradley said, via Golf.com.

“As a major champion and someone who is still competing at a high level, he is well aware of the demands of performing on golf’s biggest stages. He will be a valuable leader for us over the coming months and throughout the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black,”Bradley added.

Ad

Woodland is active on the PGA Tour this season, with 17 events and 11 cuts made. His standout performance came at the Texas Children’s Houston Open, where he finished second. He also recorded a T16 at the Sony Open and finished T11 at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

At the Rocket Classic, Woodland started strong with rounds of 67 and 66, but after a third-round 73 and final-round 71, finished tied for 46th.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rinal Chavda Rinal Chavda is a golf writer. Having an educational background in English literature she loves to craft engaging content. As Lydia Ko is her favorite, she gives a unique edge to her articles while writing. You can find her writing poems or reading novels when she's not working. Know More