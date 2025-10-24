Billy Horschel suggests taking ‘more ownership’ as he reflects on US Ryder Cup team’s loss

It was an amazing win for Billy Horschel after he edged out Rory McIlroy with a birdie in last year's BMW PGA Championship. This time, after McIlroy and his squad won in Bethpage, Horschel wants to shake up how things are handled.The golfer from Grant Valkaria, Florida, has yet to play in the biennial golf matches for his country. However, Keegan Bradley and his squad's loss in the Ryder Cup has affected Horschel quite a bit. In a recent press interaction, Billy Horschel shared his feelings about this monumental loss of the USA right on US soil.Horschel was asked if he felt that the Europeans for staying one step ahead, be it in developing strategies or the captain directing the team. He was also asked to share his opinion on Europeans being a bit quicker than the Americans. In his reply, Billy Horschel revealed something interesting about the DP World Tour.&quot;...the European Tour runs their Ryder Cup... They know the backroom staff... They can have conversations when they're over there playing about the Ryder Cup, even if it's a couple of years in advance. They have that ability to talk to these people that they have a relationship with on a regular basis.&quot;Billy Horschel then urged the PGA Tour to take control of the American Ryder Cup squad. The golfer also emphasized taking &quot;more ownership&quot; of Team USA. According to his statement, the Americans need to stay more united to ensure there are no slip-ups.&quot;it's time that the PGA Tour or people that we believe should take over Team USA. They should run Team USA... we need to take more ownership of our team and have people there who work on that Ryder Cup on a yearly basis... so we don't miss things and things don't slip through the cracks.&quot;Take a look at the video of Horschel's statement shared by Golf Today on X (previously Twitter):Billy Horschel's statements come weeks after Keegan Bradley and his squad faced a humiliating loss at Bethpage. This was Bradley's first time as the captain of the American Ryder Cup squad. Although Team USA put up a strong fight in the Sunday Singles, it was not enough to cover up the losses on Friday and Saturday.Amidst being surrounded by the loud NYC crowd, Bradley's men lost 13 - 15 to the hands of Luke Donald's 12-man squad. After the devastating loss, Keegan even admitted to the press how gut-wrenching this Ryder Cup loss is for him.Why did Billy Horschel miss the chance of a probable Ryder Cup debut?After the RBC Heritage in April, Horschel took a break from golf. Following a lower-body injury, the former FedEx Cup champ withdrew from the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans.As stated by the golfer himself, due to the injury, Billy Horschel had to undergo right hip surgery in Colorado, USA. Due to this &quot;preventative measure&quot;, the three-time European Tour winner missed the rest of the three majors. Although he aimed for an early return, the absence in this year's PGA Championship, US Open and British Open decimated his golden chances.When the injury was announced back in May, Horschel was standing in 16th place on the Ryder Cup standings. If not for the back injury, the 38-year-old professional could have been a part of the US Ryder Cup squad.