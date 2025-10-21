Keegan Bradley and his American Ryder Cup squad had to embrace defeat at the hands of Luke Donald's men. Despite having a raucous home crowd and home ground advantage, the US team could not get the best out of the 45th Ryder Cup.

Following the defeat, Bradley was absolutely gutted. In a recent media interaction, the golfer broke down his feelings regarding the outcome. While talking about the loss, Keegan Bradley stated that a Ryder Cup win will be glorious forever.

According to the PGA Tour pro, the defeat in the biennial golf contest will haunt him for the rest of his life. In his statement, Bradley also admitted to going through tough times following Bethpage Black. Keegan Bradley said:

"You win, it's glory for a lifetime. You lose, it's 'I'm going to have to sit with this for the rest of my life. There's no part of me that thinks I'll ever get over this. Since the Ryder Cup till now, has been one of the toughest times in my life."

An emotional Bradley further went on to explain how devastated he was after failing to win the Ryder Cup on US soil. While speaking about the future, Keegan Bradley seemed to be in a dilemma before sharing a heartfelt statement regarding the tournament.

"You put so much into it, and you have all this planning... This effing event has been so brutal to me. I don't know if I want to play. No, I do. It's such a weird thing to love something so much that just doesn't give you anything."

Take a look at the post on X (previously Twitter) where NUCLR GOLF shared a part from Bradley's media interaction:

Keegan Bradley's squad faced some disappointing outcomes over the first two days of the Ryder Cup. At the end of Friday, September 26, Team Europe racked up a 5½ - 2½ lead over Team USA. After the morning foursomes and afternoon fourball sessions, Donald's men secured an impressive 11½ - 4½ lead.

Keegan Bradley's squad changed the momentum on September 28. In the Sunday Singles, the American squad racked up some critical points. Cameron Young, Justin Thomas, Ben Griffin, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and JJ Spaun dominated their European opponents. Despite Team Europe gaining 4½ points while USA secured 8½ on Sunday, Bradley's team lost the Ryder Cup.

When Keegan Bradley labeled Luke Donald as the best Ryder Cup Captain

Shortly after the European squad won the away Ryder Cup, Bradley had an interactive session with the press. During his media interactions, a reporter asked the pro if he wished to do anything differently.

In his statement, Keegan Bradley admitted Team Europe was the better performer and praised Donald. The PGA Tour pro said (as quoted by ASAP Sports):

"Yeah, I think I would have set the course up a little differently. But I don't know, they played better than us. They deserved to win. They're a great team. In my eyes, Luke Donald is the best European Ryder Cup captain of all time..."

Bradley has recently talked about how he is still steering clear of the "Ryder Cup fog". With the next Ryder Cup set to commence at Adare Manor, the golfer also revealed his wish to compete in one more edition of the biennial golf tournament.

