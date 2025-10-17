"You’ve got my vote" – Billy Horschel backs ex-PGA pro for future Walker Cup captaincy

Ex-PGA Tour pro Colt Knost has applied for amateur status hoping to be qualified to one day captain his team in the Walker Cup. Eight-time PGA Tour winner Billy Horschel reacted to Knost’s statements and expressed support for his captaincy ambitions.

During a discussion on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio, Knost revealed that he applied for amateur status despite not having time to play on the circuit. However, he recalled playing on the Walker team at one point in his career, noting that he would like to lead his team in the tournament in the future.

Billy Horschel quoted Knost’s tweet, writing:

“You’ve got my vote for future Walker Cup Captain! 👊 @ColtKnost”

Knost replied to Horschel’s tweet with the comment:

“Hell yeah! Thx Billy!”

Colt Knost turned pro in 2007 and that same year, represented the US in the Walker Cup. The American team was captained by Buddy Marucci, and he led the team to victory 12.5 - 11.5.

On the other hand, Billy Horschel also represented Team US in the 2007 Walker Cup. He also competed in the Palmer Cup in 2007 and in 2008.

Billy Horschel names $3.6 B worth retired basketballer he would want to caddy for him

Last month, Billy Horschel was featured in a promotional video for Comcast Business, during which he answered questions fans sent to him. One fan asked the three-time DP World Tour winner which celebrity he would like to caddy for him, and he mentioned Michael Jordan who according to Celebrity Net Worth, has a net worth of $3.6 billion.

“Let me have Michael Jordan. Michael Jordan’s been an idol of mine and obviously, I’ve gotten to meet him several times. Just would like to have him on the bag.”

Image via Horschel’s Instagram feed _ source: Instagram/@billgho_golf

Horschel praised Jordan for having a tenacious mindset as an athlete. He also shared that he loves to watch him play and having him on his bag would make him feel “pretty good” about himself.

Billy Horschel also revealed that Mark Noble, who happens to be his close friend, is his favorite West Ham player. He called him a “legend” and also mentioned Declan Rice as another one of his favorite players.

Horschel is an avid soccer fan and has always been vocal about his love for West Ham. Earlier in the month, West Ham faced Arsenal and suffered a 2–0 defeat. Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka delivered the goals for the Gunners, securing a comfortable win and leaving West Ham supporters, including Horschel, frustrated.

The golfer was mid-flight during West Ham United’s matchup against Arsenal when the match unfolded on the in-flight entertainment screen. His wife, Brittany Horschel, shared a video from the plane in a long-deleted Instagram story.

The video showed Horschel looking visibly unhappy as he watched the game. He later reacted to the footage, saying that he was "depressed" while watching his team suffer heavy defeat.

