"Depressed" - Billy Horschel shares priceless reaction to his favorite soccer club’s performance

Billy Horschel is a professional golfer and a diehard soccer fan who supports West Ham. He tuned in to the most recent West Ham vs. Arsenal game and was disappointed to watch his team suffer defeat.Horschel’s wife, Brittany, shared a video of the two of them on a plane heading to an unknown destination. She wrote in the caption:“Our home for the next ‘few hours.’”In the video, Brittany captured Billy Horschel looking upset as he watched the match on the in-flight entertainment system. The eight-time PGA Tour winner later shared his wife’s post on his Instagram story, writing,“Depressed watching the @westham game.”Image taken from Horschel’s Instagram story _ Image Source: Instagram/@billyho_golfWest Ham United took on Arsenal on Saturday, October 4. The Gunners defeated West Ham with a resounding 2 - 0 after Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka scored two goals to lead their team to victory.Last month, Billy Horschel attended the West Ham vs. Tottenham Hotspur game at the London Stadium. Ahead of the match, he took a picture of the stadium and posted it on X with the caption:“#COYI @WestHam ⚒️⚒️Unfortunately, the West Ham team also lost the game to Tottenham Hotspur. The latter team defeated the former 3 - 0 despite playing most of the game with just 10 players in the field.Billy Horschel has always been vocal about his love for West Ham and has even been spotted with a West Ham-themed golf bag on multiple occasions. Last year, he proudly showed off a golf bag with his team logo during the 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Club.The Open shared a picture of the 38-year-old golfer and his caddie on the course, and the post’s caption read:“Irons on the bag. Irons in the bag. @WestHam fan Billy Horschel is in contention at The 152nd Open.”Image taken from The Open on X _ Source: X/@TheOpenHorschel put up an incredible display of talent in the tournament and finished in a tie for second place with Justin Rose. He scored 7-under and narrowly missed the victory by two strokes, while Xander Schauffele clinched the title with 9-under.When Billy Horschel revealed how he fell in love with the West Ham soccer teamDuring the 149th Open Championship in 2021, Billy Horschel told the story of how he became a diehard West Ham supporter. He revealed that it all began during his sophomore year of college when he bought the 2005 sports film, Green Street, as a DVD from Best Buy.Horschel shared that he fell in love with the movie and that was where his love for West Ham began.“I loved the movie, I loved Charlie Hunnam as an actor and obviously the film is about the firms at Millwall and West Ham, from there I started following them. Since about 10-12 years ago I've been paying really close attention to them since NBC Sports started showing Premier League games,” he said, per Golf Monthly.The Grant native revealed that he watches the team’s matches “very closely.” He also pays attention to their performance during the season and is aware of their transfer windows.