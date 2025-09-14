Billy Horschel rallies behind his favorite soccer team after BMW PGA Championship struggles

Billy Horschel is a professional golfer on the PGA Tour and an avid soccer fan who cheers for the West Ham team. He recently attended the match played between West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur at the London Stadium.

Ahead of the match, Horschel shared a picture on X showing his view of the field. He wrote in the caption:

“#COYI @WestHam ⚒️⚒️

Horschel’s tweet on X _ Source: X/@BillyHo_Golf

The eight-time PGA Tour winner also took to Instagram to post a picture taken outside the stadium. He cheered the West Ham team on, writing,

“Come on you irons! ⚒️⚒️”

Image taken from Horschel's Instagram Story _ Source: Instagram/@billyho_golf

Unfortunately, Billy Horschel’s team suffered defeat at the London Stadium. They lost 3 - 0 to Tottenham Hotspur despite the latter team playing almost half the game with 10 men.

Just like his favorite soccer team, Horschel also struggled during his last game at the BMW PGA Championship. Although the tournament is still on, the three-time DP World Tour winner was eliminated from the field following the second round due to his inability to make the cut.

Billy Horschel shot two birdies and three bogeys in his first round at Wentworth Club, scoring 73 in the round. On day two, he opened with a bogey on the third and a birdie on the fourth. He then shot a disastrous double bogey on the par-4 sixth hole and another bogey on the seventh.

The Grant native shot five more birdies and carded 2-under in the round. This brought his total score across 36 holes to 1-under, just one stroke shy of the 2-under cut line.

Notably, Billy Horschel has won the BMW PGA Championship twice. He first lifted the trophy in 2021 when he won by one stroke ahead of the runner-up. Last year, he clinched the title for the second time after beating Thriston Lawrence and Rory McIlroy in a playoff.

“Still not 100%” - Billy Horschel speaks on returning to the course following injury

Billy Horschel took a five-month break from competition after undergoing right hip surgery. His hiatus ended at the BMW PGA Championship where he was unable to defend his title.

Ahead of the tournament’s first round, a reporter asked Horschel to share his feelings on returning to the course. He revealed that although he didn’t feel completely well, he still had faith in his ability to play well.

“It's nice to be back here. Rehab has gone very well. Still not 100 per cent with the hip but there's no pain, which is a good thing and the golf game is in a decent spot for coming out of surgery,” he said.

Billy Horschel revealed that there was a slight complication with the surgery, which extended his recovery period. As such, he almost didn’t make it to the field. However, in the end, he recovered fast enough to play again, thanks to his personal trainer and the medical team at Howard Head Sports Medicine.

