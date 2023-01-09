Jon Rahm’s win at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions was nothing short of a ‘miracle.’ Following his win, the golfer dubbed it a “crazy day” and said that he had doubts about completing the comeback.

It is pertinent to note that Collin Morikawa was comfortably leading the tournament. However, Rahm scored a 10-under 63 in the final round at the Plantation Course at Kapalua in Hawaii on Sunday.

The 28-year-old Spaniard’s strong performance and Morikawa’s blunders saw the former lift the title. It was indeed the “small miracle” he was looking for.

Speaking to the media after the event, Jon Rahm said, as quoted by the PGA Tour:

“Bit of a crazy day, I’m not gonna lie… I'm like, ‘We're going to need a small miracle.’ After bogeying 1, I was going to need somewhat of a larger miracle.”

It is pertinent to note that Collin Morikawa on track to win the event. The American golfer began the final day with a six-shot lead over Matt Fitzpatrick, Scottie Scheffler and J.J. Spaun.

However, Rahm, runner-up at the event in 2018 and ’22, made a strong run. The Spaniard rode a big wave to victory, shooting a 5-under 31 on the back nine.

Jon Rahm says he has been the best player in the world lately

With the win, Jon Rahm bagged the top prize of $2.7 million from the total $15 million prize purse. The 2021 U.S. Open champion also moved to fourth in the FedExCup and in the Official World Golf Rankings with his eighth career win.

The golfer addressed his recent results and exuded confidence in himself. Pondering at his recent victories, Rahm said:

“I feel like since August I’ve been the best player in the world. Earlier in the year clearly Scottie was that player, then Rory was that player, and I feel like right now it’s been me.”

He added:

“It doesn't really feel that different to earlier in (2022). But if you look at numbers, I think the main difference is I have been a bit more accurate on my approach shots but mainly making putts.

“I got a lot more comfortable with my putting. And, again, the last four or five months my putting has been about as good as it's ever been.”

Furthermore, responding to a query on whether he’d lost hope halfway through the tournament, Jon Rahm said:

“No, we have four days for a reason. You have to complete all 72 holes, last time I checked. So, yeah, that's golf.”

Meanwhile, Collin Morikawa was “sad” after the event. The American was harsh on himself while speaking about his performance. Responding to a query on how he was feeling, he said:

“Sadness… I don't know. It sucks. You work so hard, and you give yourself these opportunities and just bad timing on bad shots and kind of added up really quickly. Don't know what I'm going to learn from this week, but it just didn't seem like it was that far off. It really wasn't.”

Morikawa settled for the runners-up prize of $1,500,000.

