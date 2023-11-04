“Blockie can’t be stopped” – Fans react as Jack Nicklaus uses Michael Block’s putter to drain one from long range in Cabo

Michale Block was blessed with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity at this week's World Wide Technology Championship. The American club pro golfer was joined by legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus at the El Cardonal Golf Course in Mexico.

The 18-time major champion also used Block's putter to play a few shots. Earlier this week, Nicklaus confessed that he had not touched the golf gear since the ceremonial tee shot at the Masters. His degrading skills deteriorated his interest in the game.

The NUCLR Golf shared a video of Jack Nicklaus playing golf using Michael Block's putter with the caption:

"Jack Nicklaus drains one from long range with the help of Michael Block’s putter in Cabo. Just this week, Nicklaus revealed that he has not played golf since the ceremonial tee shot at Augusta."

Fans reacted to the moment, with one user commenting:

"Blockie can’t be stopped."

"It’s amazing to see a golfing legend take time out of his day to take a picture with an elderly fan," wrote another fan.

"Should be banned from golf wearing that hat with Jack," commented another fan.

Here are some more reactions:

"I’ll appreciate every moment" - Michael Block after playing with Jack Nicklaus

Although it was not a good week for Michael Block as he missed the cut at the 2023 World Wide Championship, he was fortunate to meet his favorite golfer.

Block was happy to share moments to cherish forever by playing golf with Jack Nicklaus. He shared a picture with Nicklaus on his Instagram age expressing his gratitude to the legendary golfer. Block wrote:

"I have a tough time describing tonight, but not only meeting @jacknicklaus but then having him use my putter to win, was absolutely incredible! I definitely do not deserve this but I promise you that I’ll appreciate every moment."

Following the second round of the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship on Friday, Block settled in the 130th position with a score of four over par. He started the game on Thursday, November 3, with an amazing birdie on the sixth hole followed by a bogey on the seventh hole.

Block made a birdie on the tenth hole and then a bogey on the 11th. He played the first round of 72 and made one birdie, two bogeys and one double bogey in the second round to score 76. Block slipped down 30 positions after Friday's round in a three-way with Trevor Cone and Hunter Epson.

Camilo Villegas topped the leaderboard of the tournament with a score of under 16. He played two rounds of 64 to have a two-stroke lead over Matt Kuchar.