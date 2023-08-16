BMW Championship 2023 payouts & winner's share: How much will each golfer win at the $20,000,000 FedEx Cup Playoffs event?

The 2023 BMW Championship is set to tee off on Thursday, August 17 at the Olympia Fields Country Club in Illinois. The second event in the FedEx Cup Playoffs will see the top 50 golfers in the FedEx Cup standings compete against each other. The golfers will be playing for the $20,000,000 prize purse and valuable FedEx Cup points on offer.

The BMW Championship, which follows the 2023 FedEx Cup St. Jude Championship, will feature top names including the likes of Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy this weekend. Patrick Cantlay will also return to defend his title.

According to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart, the stacked event’s winner will bag a whopping $3,600,000, the standard 18 per cent payout and 2,000 FedEx Cup.

BMW Championship 2023 prize money payouts

The 50-player field at the BMW Championship will compete for the prize money paychecks as well as valuable FedEx Cup points. While the champion takes the major share of the $20 million prize purse, the runner-up will settle for a $2,160,000 paycheck. The golfer finishing third will bag $1,360,000, while the fourth-placed finisher will return home with $990,000.

It is pertinent to note that the golfer finishing last on the 50-player field at the FedEx Cup Playoffs event will win a paycheck of $66,000 for his efforts.

Here is the complete prize money breakdown for the BMW Championship 2023:

1 - $3,600,000

2 - $2,160,000

3 - $1,360,000

4 - $990,000

5 - $830,000

6 - $750,000

7 - $695,000

8 - $640,000

9 - $600,000

10 - $560,000

11 - $520,000

12 - $480,000

13 - $441,000

14 - $402,000

15 - $382,000

16 - $362,000

17 - $342,000

18 - $322,000

19 - $302,000

20 - $282,000

21 - $262,000

22 - $245,000

23 - $229,000

24 - $213,000

25 - $197,000

26 - $181,000

27 - $174,000

28 - $167,000

29 - $160,000

30 - $153,000

31 - $146,000

32 - $139,000

33 - $132,000

34 - $127,000

35 - $122,000

36 - $117,000

37 - $112,000

38 - $108,000

39 - $104,000

40 - $100,000

41 - $96,000

42 - $92,000

43 - $88,000

44 - $84,000

45 - $80,000

46 - $76,000

47 - $72,000

48 - $70,000

49 - $68,000

50 - $66,000

Apart from the prize money and the FedEx Cup points, the BMW Championship winner will also earn 49.4 Official World Golf Ranking points. The champion will enjoy other benefits, including a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and exemptions into next year's Masters, PGA Championship, The Players and Tournament of Champions.