BMW Championship weather update: Will there be a delayed start on Day 2?

The first round of the 2023 BMW Championship was delayed by inclement weather on Thursday, August 17. However, it is unlikely to be the case in the second round, with the weather forecast suggesting bright skies with only a 10 percent chance of rainfall.

The second round of the 2023 BMW Championship will start on Friday, August 18 at the Olympia Fields Country Club. The golfers will tee off at 9:26 am ET and there is a minimum chance of precipitation.

The winds will be around 3-6 mph and the maximum temperature will be around 75 degrees while the minimum will be 58 degrees.

Friday morning has no chance of rain with humidity to be around 82 percent and wind gusts of 13 mph. However, there is a minimum chance of rainfall in the afternoon and evening.

Here is the weather report for the 2023 BMW Championship as per The Weather Network:

August 18

Friday morning

Rain: 0%

Humidity: 82%

Wind: 6 mph NW

Wind gust: 13 mph

Friday Afternoon

Rain:10%

Humidity: 60%

Wind: NE 9 km/h

Wind gust: 15 km/h

Friday Evening

Rain: 10%

Humidity: 72%

Wind: S 10 km/h

Wind gust: 18 km/h

August 19

Saturday Morning

Rain: 20%

Humidity: 77%

Wind: S 14 km/h

Wind gust: 26 km/h

Saturday Afternoon

Rain: 20%

Humidity: 61%

Wind: S 18 km/h

Wind gust: 29 km/h

Saturday Evening

Rain: 10%

Humidity: 69%

Wind: S 14 km/h

Wind gust: 24 km/h

August 20

Sunday morning

Rain: 20%

Humidity: 78%

Wind: SW 15 km/h

Wind gust: 24 km/h

Sunday Afternoon

Rain: 10%

Humidity: 62%

Wind: SW 15 km/h

Wind gust: 24 km/h

Sunday Evening

Rain: 10%

Humidity: 74%

Wind: S 13 km/h

Wind gust: 23 km/h

BMW Championship Day 1 recap

The first round of the 2023 BMW Championship concluded on Thursday, August 17. However, the tournament did not have a great start. It was delayed by one hour due to inclement weather. The tournament was supposed to start at 9:26 am ET, but could only begin at 10:26 am ET.

Despite the morning delay, the tournament successfully concluded on Day 1. Brian Harman topped the leaderboard with Rory Mcllroy after the opening round. They played a round of five under par 65 to secure a one-stroke lead over Sahith Theegala, Wyndham Clark, Chris Kirk, Matt Fitzpatrick, Scottie Scheffler, and Rickie Fowler.

Harman made six birdies and one bogey, while McIlroy played a bogey-free round to top the leaderboard.

Friday's round will resume at 9:26 am ET with Cam Davis and Cameron Young taking the first shot of the day. Andrew Putnam will pair with Eric Cole to start their game at 9:37 am ET followed by Seamus Power and Lee Hodges.

Chris Kirk and Sam Burns will start their game at 10:10 am ET followed by Corey Conners and Tyrrell Hatton. Si Woo Kim will pair up with Tom Kim for the second round while Jon Rahm will play alongside Scottie Scheffler.

The tournament opening round leader Brian Harman will resume his game on Friday at 1:49 am ET with Tommy Fleetwood while Rory McIlroy will pair up with 2023 FedEx St.Jude Championship winner Lucas Glover to start their game at 1:38 pm ET.