Brandel Chamblee claps back at fan claiming Tiger Woods’ inferiority to Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino & more

Tiger Woods recently got Brandel Chamblee on his side when the golf analyst gave it back to a fan. The 82-time PGA Tour winner has been compared to the likes of Lee Trevino, Arnold Palner and others.

Chamblee is a former professional golfer, author and commentator who enjoys sharing his opinions with fans on social media. He currently has 261k followers on his X account where he shares his views and analysis. When a fan tried to bring Woods down with a blatant comparison, Chamblee defended Woods and said in his post on X:

"No, he didn’t, with the exception of Tom Watson, and Watson was certainly not in his prime. When one considers the level of dominance that each of these players had with the equipment and conditions that they had available to them within their eras and then you compare that to Woods in his era there is no question that Tiger Woods was the most dominant and had the highest win percentage of any of them..."

"The Anatomy Of Greatness" author explained that there should be a baseline when it comes to comparing players of different eras. In his statement, he further explained that Bill Felber's book "The Hole Truth" takes a deep dive into each era, including that of Tiger Woods.

According to Chamblee, Felber's book provides a detailed approach through statistical tools such as sabermetrics and standard deviation. According to the popular golf analyst, "It is by far the best book ever written on the subject."

For example, Arnold Palmer has 62 wins in his PGA Tour career, while Woods has 82. On the other hand, On the other hand, Woods also had six wins in one season, but it was not as fast as Palmer's six PGA Tour wins that season. However, both of these golfers are widely regarded as legends of the sport and comparing the two seems pointless.

When can fans see Tiger Woods in action again?

Tiger Woods' schedule is still unknown, especially after his recent withdrawal from the Genesis Invitational 2025. The Sun Day Red founder was scheduled to tee off at Torrey Pines South Course on February 13. Following the death of his mother, the legendary golfer had to back out of his previous commitment.

With Woods' 2025 PGA Tour schedule still up in the air, the SoFi Center in West Palm Beach awaits him. The captain of Jupiter Links GC has not missed a round there and will tee off in the upcoming Tomorrow Golf League matches. Jupiter Links lost its debut match against LAGC in a devastating 12-1 defeat.

However, Woods and his team bounced back quickly to take a 4-3 win over Rory McIlroy's Boston Common GC. Here's Tiger Woods' full upcoming TGL schedule:

February 17: Los Angeles GC vs Atlanta Drive GC

February 17: The Bay GC vs Atlanta Drive GC

February 17: Boston Common GC vs The Bay GC

February 18: Jupiter Links GC vs New York GC

February 24: New York GC vs Los Angeles GC

February 24: Atlanta Drive GC vs Boston Common GC

February 25: Jupiter Links GC vs The Bay GC

March 3: Los Angeles GC vs The Bay GC

March 3: Boston Common GC vs New York GC

March 4: Jupiter Links GC vs Atlanta Drive GC

