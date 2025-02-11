When is Tiger Woods playing again? Eligibility and schedule explored

Tiger Woods is one of the top names in professional golf, with 82 PGA Tour wins and 15 Major championship trophies. However, the 49-year-old golfer is in the twilight of his career and has been battling injuries for a while now.

So, most probably this year, Tiger Woods will be seen back on the golf course at the Masters in April (10th to 13th). Just like what he has been doing for the last couple of years, Woods will compete in the four Major events throughout the year and then, depending upon his fitness, take a call on which other events he wants to compete in.

Earlier, Woods had committed to play in the 2025 Genesis Invitational this week, but sadly, he withdrew from the event and said he doesn't feel ready yet. He lost his mother early morning on February 4th and said he is still processing this loss.

However, he could be seen competing in simulator golf as he is part of Jupiter Links Golf Club in TGL. Jupiter is all set to play their next game on February 18th against New York Golf Club. Tiger Woods is expected to be part of this game.

But his schedule on the PGA Tour is not known yet as he is still recovering from the injuries he suffered in the solo car crash that occurred in 2021. He has slipped down in the OWGR rankings (1195) and is not eligible to compete in the signature events but can do so as he has received a special exemption from the PGA Tour. So it will be interesting to see if the 49-year-old golfer tees it up at any of the signature events this season.

A look back at Tiger Woods' performance in pro golf since 2022

Since 2022, Tiger Woods has made 11 starts and has withdrawn from three of these events. His best finish came at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished T45 for the event. Even though he finished 18th in the Hero World Challenge in the same year, it was a 20-man limited field and an unofficial PGA Tour event.

Here's how Tiger Woods has performed in all the pro tournaments since 2022.

2022 Tournament Results:

Masters Tournament: Finished 47th (+13) | Rounds: 71-74-78-78 | Earnings: $43,500

Finished (+13) | Rounds: 71-74-78-78 | Earnings: PGA Championship: Withdrew (+12) | Rounds: 74-69-79

(+12) | Rounds: 74-69-79 The Open Championship: Missed Cut (+9) | Rounds: 78-75

2023 Tournament Results:

The Genesis Invitational: T-45 (-1) | Rounds: 69-74-67-73 | Earnings: $59,560

(-1) | Rounds: 69-74-67-73 | Earnings: Masters Tournament: Withdrew (+3) | Rounds: 74-73

(+3) | Rounds: 74-73 Hero World Challenge: 18th (E) | Rounds: 75-70-71-72 | Earnings: $130,000

2024 Tournament Results:

The Genesis Invitational: Withdrew (+1) | R1: 72

(+1) | R1: 72 Masters Tournament: 60th (+16) | Rounds: 73-72-82-77 | Earnings: $44,400

(+16) | Rounds: 73-72-82-77 | Earnings: PGA Championship: Missed Cut (+7) | Rounds: 72-77

(+7) | Rounds: 72-77 U.S. Open: Missed Cut (+7) | Rounds: 74-73

(+7) | Rounds: 74-73 The Open Championship: Missed Cut (+14) | Rounds: 79-77

